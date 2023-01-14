Big Bash League: Ball Hits Roof of the Stadium, Umpire signals Six Runs - Watch

The current BBL rule says if the ball hits the roof of the stadium, it will be declared as six runs. And Melbourne Renegades were at the receiving end of it.

Melbourne Renegades locked horns against Melbourne Stars in the BBL on Saturday. Batting first, the Renegades scored 162 runs.

Ball Hits Roof in Big Bash League:

It happened for the first time in the 3rd over of the Melbourne Stars' run chase. Joe Clarke hit one in the air in the bowling of Will Sutherland. The ball hit the roof of the MCG and it was given six runs.

Ball hit on the roof & it's a six!!!pic.twitter.com/UDNw40GVOZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 14, 2023

And lighting struck twice for Melbourne Renegades, as it happened again in the 16th over. In the bowling of Tom Rogers, Beau Webster skied one straight up. It would have been a simple catch for a fielder, but the ball hit the roof again and six runs were given again to the Stars. The bowling team were dejected and the commentators openly criticized the ludicrous rule.

Renegades win the Melbourne Derby:

Despite all the helps from that ludicrous rule, the Stars couldn't get home. They needed 31 runs off 29 balls with 7 wickets in hand, but capitulated remarkably to end up losing the match by 6 runs.

The Baffling Big Bash Rule:

Among the unique rules of the BBL, this is the worse and unfair one. If the ball hits the roof and gets awarded six runs every time, that is not just disheartening for the fielding team, but a poor reflection of what the game of cricket is all about. Clearing the ropes is only the way to get six runs, and that should remain the same. In the game of cricket, distance also matters along with height. So, whoever implemented this laughable rule, needs to amend it as soon as possible.