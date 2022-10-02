RSWS 2022: Brett Lee's son Preston Charles gets batting tips and life lessons from Sachin Tendulkar-Brian Lara

Lee was immensely popular during his active days and still commands a huge fan base in the country due to his fierce bowling performances. The 45-year-old didn't just arrive in India to represent his nation on the cricket pitch but had a personal motive too. The pace legend brought his teenage son Preston Charles along in the RSWS 2022. Preston is a budding cricketer and wants to play for the Australian U19 team.

Lee, who is a father of two children, wanted his son to meet up with legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara and get some tips, which could help him in his formative days in cricket. Lee has been bowling to his son in the nets these days but wanted the 15-year-old to interact and learn from batting greats like Tendulkar and Lara for obvious reasons.

"I had been exploring the possibility of having Preston spend time with Sachin and Lara during the net session. I am glad that it finally happened. It will be a huge learning experience for Preston as you don't get to meet so many Legends in one place in such a friendly and warm atmosphere. Hope pays attention to what these greats have told him and if he's able to absorb those lessons, it will be huge," Lee told MyKhel.

"Preston didn't just get batting tips from Sachin and Brian, he also got some life lessons from them. They told him that one needs to be a good human being first. I am sure this encounter will help him become a good cricketer and an even better human being," Lee added further.

15-year-old Preston aspires to be a successful cricketer, and unlike his dad, he is a batter. He is focussing on doing well on the domestic circuit and making the cut for Australia's Under 19 World Cup squad. The ICC U19 WC - which is going to be a 16-team event - will be held in 2024.



The Australia U19 squads get finalised following trial matches, and Preston wishes to cover all the bases before that. Preston had his wish fulfilled as he got to spend some time with the legendary batters from India and West Indies.

"I was looking forward to this acquaintance. To see these Legends from so close, speak to them, spend time with them in the nets, was a dream before boarding the flight to India. The dream was finally fulfilled and I was enriched with some vital cricket and life lessons during our conversation. I don't think anyone of my age, would have got an opportunity like this. It is a privilege, and I am honoured and grateful," Preston told MyKhel.

When asked about his favourite cricketers, the youngster said he likes Dewald Brevis, the teenage cricketing sensation from South Africa. Brevis shot to fame with his performance in the ICC U19 World Cup earlier this year in West Indies. Brevis, the right-handed batting sensation, was nicknamed 'Baby AB' for his batting resemblance to legendary AB de Villiers. Brevis caught the attention of IPL scouts with his performance in the U19 WC and five-time champions Mumbai Indians bought him in the IPL 2022 Auction.

"I liked how South Africa's Dewald Brevis grabbed the attention of the cricket world with his performance in the U-19 World Cup. He earned the IPL contract and got the opportunity to share the dressing room with the likes of Tendulkar (mentor), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kieron Pollard, amongst other renowned players. Rubbing shoulders with the greats in the IPL must have done a world of good to him. I am not looking for an IPL contract or anything so early in my career but I would love my career to shape up well," Preston signed off.