Caribbean Premier League 2022: Full Schedule, Venue, Timing in IST, Live Streaming in India

The tournament will be held across four venues i.e. St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana. The tournament will be in Guyana with the final on September 30.

The tournament's opening day will see the Trinbago Knight Riders Women take on the Barbados Royals women before the current Men's champions, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, begin their title defence against Jamaica Tallawahs.

The women's CPL will feature four matches in the inaugural 2022 season and the seven women's games at the SKYEXCH 6IXTY which will be held immediately before CPL.

Women's CPL Schedule:

Thursday Sep 1 @ 12:30 AM Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women

Friday Sep 2 @ 12:30 AM Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women

Sunday Sep 3 @ 12:30 AM Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Monday Sep 5 @ 12:30 AM WOMEN'S CPL FINAL

Venue: All matches in St Kitts & Nevis

Where to watch: Fancode App

Full schedule, venue, timings of Men's CPL 2022:

Day/Date Timing in IST Fixtures VENUE - ST KITTS Thursday/Sep 1 4:30 AM St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men vs Jamaica Tallawahs Men Friday/Sep 2 7:30 PM Saint Lucia Kings Men vs Trinbago Knight Riders Men Friday/Sep 2 4:30 AM St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men vs Barbados Royals Men Saturday/Sep 3 7:30 PM Jamaica Tallawahs Men vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Men Sunday/Sep 4 4:30 AM St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men vs Trinbago Knight Riders Men Sunday/Sep 4 7:30 PM Barbados Royals Men vs Saint Lucia Kings Men Monday/Sep 5 4:30 AM St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Men VENUE - SAINT LUCIA Wednesday/Sep 7 7:30 PM Barbados Royals Men vs Trinbago Knight Riders Men Thursday/Sep 8 4:30 AM St Lucia Kings Men vs Jamaica Tallawahs Men Thursday/Sep 8 7:30 PM Guyana Amazon Warriors Men vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men Friday/Sep 9 4:30 AM Saint Lucia Kings Men vs Barbados Royals Men Saturday/Sep 10 7:30 PM Jamaica Tallawahs Men vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men Sunday/Sep 11 4:30 AM Saint Lucia Kings Men vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Men Sunday/Sep 11 7:30 PM Jamaica Tallawahs Men vs Barbados Royals Men Monday/Sep 11 4:30 AM Saint Lucia Kings Men vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men VENUE - TRINIDAD Wednesday/Sep 14 4:30 AM Trinbago Knight Riders Men vs Barbados Royals Men Wednesday/Sep 14 7:30 PM Jamaica Tallawahs Men vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men Thursday/Sep 15 4:30 AM Trinbago Knight Riders Men vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Men Thursday/Sep 15 7:30 PM Barbados Royals Men vs Jamaica Tallawahs Men Saturday/Sep 17 7:30 PM St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men vs Saint Lucia Kings Men Sunday/Sep 18 4:30 AM Trinbago Knight Riders Men vs Jamaica Tallawahs Men Sunday/Sep 18 7:30 PM Barbados Royals Men vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Men Monday/Sep 19 4:30 AM Trinbago Knight Riders Men vs Saint Lucia Kings Men VENUE - GUYANA Wednesday/Sep 21 7:30 PM Barbados Royals Men vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men Thursday/Sep 22 4:30 AM Guyana Amazon Warriors Men vs Jamaica Tallawahs Men Thursday/Sep 22 7:30 PM Trinbago Knight Riders Men vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men Friday/Sep 23 4:30 AM Guyana Amazon Warriors Men vs Saint Lucia Kings Men Sunday/Sep 25 4:30 AM Guyana Amazon Warriors Men vs Trinbago Knight Riders Men Sunday/Sep 25 7:30 PM Jamaica Tallawahs Men vs Saint Lucia Kings Men Monday/Sep 26 4:30 AM Guyana Amazon Warriors Men vs Barbados Royals Men Tuesday/Sep 27 7:30 PM Qualifier 1 - 1st place finisher vs 2nd place finisher Wednesday/Sep 28 4:30 AM Eliminator – 3rd place finisher vs 4th place finisher Thursday/Sep 29 4:30 AM Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 Saturday/Oct 1 4:30 AM Final – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

Where to watch: FanCode App