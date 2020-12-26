Cricket
Conflict of interest complaint filed against newly-appointed national selector Abey Kuruvilla

By Pti

Mumbai, Dec. 26: A complaint alleging conflict of interest has been filed against newly-appointed national selector Abey Kuruvilla by former Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member Sanjeev Gupta.

The complaint against the former pacer has been lodged with the BCCI's Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) D K Jain.

Gupta has alleged that Kuruvilla's conflict of interest centres around his twin roles of being the Sports Director of the DY Patil academy and a national selector.

Kuruvilla, who played 10 Tests and 25 ODIs for India, was on Thursday named in the national selection panel by the Board's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Madan Lal, R P Singh and Sulakshana Naik.

A similar complaint alleging conflict of interest has been filed by Gupta against Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil.

Patil was elected as the president of the MCA in October last year when the elections of the association were held.

Saturday, December 26, 2020, 19:31 [IST]
