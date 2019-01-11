Cricket

Graeme Cremer's career on hold due to pilot wife's work

By Opta
Harare, January 11: Zimbabwe international Graeme Cremer has temporarily stepped away from cricket to look after his children while his wife's career as a pilot takes priority.

Cremer, formerly captain of his country, has joined his family in Dubai, meaning he has had to put his cricket career on hold.

The 32-year-old has played 19 Tests for Zimbabwe - most recently in December 2017 against South Africa - and explained that he will be keen to return to the fold in the future.

"With my wife always away flying, I now have a full-time job looking after the kids," Cremer explained.

"I'm hoping this may only be temporary, so I may be able to commute back and forth to Zimbabwe, and I hope to join the boys again in the future."

Cremer was dismissed as Zimbabwe skipper last year after the team failed to qualify for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He later pulled out of contention for a Twenty20 international tri-series due to a pay dispute.

    Read more about: cricket zimbabwe graeme cremer
    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
