Graeme Cremer's career on hold due to pilot wife's work

Cremer, formerly captain of his country, has joined his family in Dubai, meaning he has had to put his cricket career on hold.

The 32-year-old has played 19 Tests for Zimbabwe - most recently in December 2017 against South Africa - and explained that he will be keen to return to the fold in the future.

"With my wife always away flying, I now have a full-time job looking after the kids," Cremer explained.

Former @ZimCricketv captain @GraemeCremer has put his cricket career on hold due to family commitments. He recently relocated to join his pilot wife who is now based in Dubai. We can't wait to have you back, Joey, but we send our best wishes to you, @MernaCremer767 and kids pic.twitter.com/ujUxEMyrF3 — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) January 10, 2019

"I'm hoping this may only be temporary, so I may be able to commute back and forth to Zimbabwe, and I hope to join the boys again in the future."

Cremer was dismissed as Zimbabwe skipper last year after the team failed to qualify for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He later pulled out of contention for a Twenty20 international tri-series due to a pay dispute.