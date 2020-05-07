Cricket Association of Bengal adopts online coaching for women's team

The session was about keeping a positive mindset in this difficult time and it is part of the initiative by CAB to keep the players in best possible mindset and shape. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill with virtually no live sport around.

CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said: "The women's team has been performing consistently over the last two seasons and it is our responsibility to give them the best.

"The online class with Deep Dasgupta is part of the initiative where the girls can share their doubts and also get corrective suggestions from him."

How to handle pressure during a crunch time, how to accelerate an innings and keep a positive mindset were the main topics of the discussion.

Dasgupta said: "Avishek got in touch with me first asking me whether I could do a session like this with the girls and after I said yes things rolled along with Shib Shankar. The most important thing is that everyone was in a positive mood. Right now at this difficult time the mindset is more important as techniques and game time is available.

"How they can use these days to become better, how can you do something constructive everyday was discussed. We want them to spend these days to better themselves," he added.