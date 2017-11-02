Cricketers wish Ashish Nehra all the very best as he bids adieu to the game

New Delhi, Nov 2: Veteran India pacer Ashish Nehra bid adieu to the game after playing for one last time during the first Twenty20 international against New Zealand here on Wednesday (November 1).

My body will be at peace at now: Nehra

The 38-year-old left-arm pacer from Delhi was given a fitting send-off by Team India as well as the cricket crazy crowd as he stepped out on the field in India colours for the last time.

Nehra has drawn curtains to his cricketing career after serving the nation for 18-long-years, which is too long for any pacer.

Nehra, who played 164 international matches and picked up 235 wickets, might have remained wicketless in his swansong but that didn't affect the speedster as looked content.

The lanky pacer from Delhi ended his career on a positive note as Team India registered their first T20I win against New Zealand after losing five games against them on the trot.

"I will miss all this. That's what you train for. One thing which will definitely be at peace will be my body. I said earlier that I can go a couple more years, but there can't be a better time to walk away," Nehra said after his swansong game.

"I must be the one bowler who sent down the last over most number of times for India. But those times were different. There was no pressure today," he added further.

After wrapping up the match convincingly, the crowd, as well as the cricketers, joined to cheer for the veteran cricketer as he took the lap of honour around the field.

Players from both the side congratulated Nehra on a fantastic career and wished him luck on his second innings.

Here's how cricketing fraternity congratulated its beloved Nehraji:

Great win, #TeamIndia! Nice to see a well deserved farewell for #AshishNehra. Wish you & your family the best of health & happiness in life😊 pic.twitter.com/Ml9zFUWCpz — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 1, 2017

Many congratulations to Ashish Nehra on a wonderful career. With his grit&will power he is an inspiration for all cricketers.Happy 2nd inngs — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 1, 2017

Another good win and a complete team performance. 👌🏼😇

Wishing Ashish bhaiya all the luck for everything in the future. It's been an honor sharing the field and the dressing room with you. 🙏👏 @BCCI #INDvNZ #NehraJi pic.twitter.com/hfCTHfo8rP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 1, 2017

A man who never gave up, inspite of going through 12 surgeries on his body, such was his passion. A friend, team mate, big brother here's wishing you an entertaining life post retirement #AashishNehra pic.twitter.com/wiwT5wtDOJ — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 1, 2017

In whatever little games I played with you, you've been truly inspirational and I've learnt a lot. pic.twitter.com/Xeed2Oe9IH — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 2, 2017

A legend and an inspiration. It was an honour to play beside you on the field and learn so much from you off the field. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/rO9xNTKa2J — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 2, 2017

End of an era , Ashish Nehra. Congratulations on a fighting and wonderful career. Wish you the best , Ashish. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 1, 2017

I have learned a lot from u Ashu bhai.Ur contribution to the game stands unparalleled.Thank u for all the memories & all the memorable wins. pic.twitter.com/RLcYG3u18C — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) November 1, 2017

Congratulations on a fantastic career Ashish Nehraji .Thank you for some amazing memories. pic.twitter.com/veqzz6lCXQ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 1, 2017

235 wickets mostly on Indian pitches doesn’t come that easy.U have been great servant of Indian cricket Well done on ur career Nehra Ji — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 1, 2017

So many of you took the trouble of pulling out the old and the new Nehra and Kohli photographs post the commentary mention. Thanks — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 1, 2017

About Last Night...Nehra’s farewell showed how much he was loved. He’s the Goodwill Ambassador of Ind cricket. Go well Bro 🙌 #HeartOfGold pic.twitter.com/xcnUZGror7 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 2, 2017