Cricketers wish Ashish Nehra all the very best as he bids adieu to the game

New Delhi, Nov 2: Veteran India pacer Ashish Nehra bid adieu to the game after playing for one last time during the first Twenty20 international against New Zealand here on Wednesday (November 1).

My body will be at peace at now: Nehra

The 38-year-old left-arm pacer from Delhi was given a fitting send-off by Team India as well as the cricket crazy crowd as he stepped out on the field in India colours for the last time.

Nehra has drawn curtains to his cricketing career after serving the nation for 18-long-years, which is too long for any pacer.

Nehra, who played 164 international matches and picked up 235 wickets, might have remained wicketless in his swansong but that didn't affect the speedster as looked content.

The lanky pacer from Delhi ended his career on a positive note as Team India registered their first T20I win against New Zealand after losing five games against them on the trot.

"I will miss all this. That's what you train for. One thing which will definitely be at peace will be my body. I said earlier that I can go a couple more years, but there can't be a better time to walk away," Nehra said after his swansong game.

"I must be the one bowler who sent down the last over most number of times for India. But those times were different. There was no pressure today," he added further.

After wrapping up the match convincingly, the crowd, as well as the cricketers, joined to cheer for the veteran cricketer as he took the lap of honour around the field.

Players from both the side congratulated Nehra on a fantastic career and wished him luck on his second innings.

Here's how cricketing fraternity congratulated its beloved Nehraji:

Story first published: Thursday, November 2, 2017, 11:07 [IST]
