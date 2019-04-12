Cricket

Dale Steyn joins Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2019

By
Dale Steyn set to join Royal Challengers Bangalore to boost bowling stocks
Bengaluru, April 12: Dale Steyn will boost the bowling attack of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2019 in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile, who has flown back to Australia after suffering a stiff back.

The RCB management confirmed this through a media release. The next match of Royal Challengers is against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali on Saturday (April 13) and Steyn will be available for the match.

Steyn's last appearance in the IPL was in 2016 for the Gujarat Lions but he had played just one match for the franchise. The South African pacer had played for Royal Challengers between 2008 and 2010 in 28 matches and picked up 27 wickets before moving to Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On Thursday evening Steyn had put out a photo in his Instagram account showing his India visa, fuelling talks about him joining the Royal Challengers.

Steyn did not participate in the IPL 2017 and withdrew from the tournament itself to tender his injured shoulder. However, he had entered the IPL 2018 auction but went unsold. The Royal Challengers led by Virat Kohli are languishing at the bottom of the table in IPL 2019 with no wins from six matches and their death bowling has been a massive concern.

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 16:31 [IST]
