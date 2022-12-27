David Warner becomes second batter after Joe Root to slam double century in 100th Test

Warner - who had notched up his 25th Test ton after a gap of three years on Day two of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa - converted it into a double century to make the occasion sweeter.

Warner emulates Root in Test Cricket

The Aussie has joined former England captain Joe Root in an elite club with this feat. Before Warner, Root was the only player to have slammed a double hundred in his 100th Test. Root did that against India in February 2021.

The 36-year-old continued piling up runs against the Protea bowlers on the second day after equalling Ricky Ponting - who was the first Australian to slam a century in his 100th Test. Warner is only the tenth player in the history of Test cricket to notch up a ton in the 100th appearance in the red-ball format.

Warner gets retired hurt

Warner - who batted through the searing heat condition in MCG - brought up his 200 off just 254 balls and punched his bat and helmet in the air, in his trademark celebration. But it looked like he injured himself during the celebration as soon after celebrating the feat, the southpaw laid down on the field and received help from the support staff. He walked off the ground and retired hurt as severe cramping in his legs prevented him from batting any further.

He, therefore, became only the second double centurion in cricket history after former Sri Lanka legend Marvan Atapattu, who got retired hurt after slamming a double ton (201*) against Bangladesh in 2001 at SSC Colombo.

Warner touches other milestones

Warner passed the 8000 Test run mark in the innings, doing so at an average of over 46, also passing Mark Waugh as Australia's 7th-most prolific run-scorer in the format.

Just seven batters boast more than the 25 Test centuries for Australia than Warner, who has joined former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq on the mark.

He has also equalled Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar's record with 45 international centuries as an opener.

Warner's 25th ton is the fifth-highest among openers in Test Cricket. He's only behind Graeme Smith (27), Matthew Hayden (30), Alastair Cook (31), and Sunil Gavaskar (33).

His 45th century across formats is also the second-most among active players after Virat Kohli (72).