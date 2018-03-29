David Warner breaks his silence over Ball-Tampering Scandal, apologises to cricket fans

Warner-Smith suspended for 12 months

The left-handed cricketer and vice-captain of the Australian side was on Wednesday (March 28) found guilty of tampering with the ball along with skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft. The CA found the southpaw as the 'mastermind' of the entire episode.

Warner, who was flown back to Australia following his suspension from the CA, has finally come up with a statement on his Twitter handle and apologised to the fans.

This is what Warner wrote:

To cricket fans in Australia and all over the world: I am currently on my way back to Sydney.

Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket.

I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it.

I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans.

Its a stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy.

I need to take a deep breath and spend time with my family, friends and trusted advisers. You will hear from me in a few days.

31-year-old Warner was charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA Code of Conduct based on:

(a) development of a plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball;

(b) instruction to a junior player to carry out a plan to take steps to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper;

(c) provision of advice to a junior player regarding how a ball could be artificially altered including demonstrating how it could be done;

(d) failure to take steps to seek to prevent the development and/or implementation of the plan;

(e) failure to report his knowledge of the plan at any time prior to or during the match;

(f) misleading Match Officials through the concealment of his knowledge of and involvement in the plan;

and (g) failure to voluntarily report his knowledge of the plan after the match.

Both Smith and Warner have been stepped down the post of captains of Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. Subsequently, the BCCI has also banned them from playing in the IPL.