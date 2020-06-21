Domestic stalwart Rajinder Goel passes away

He was 77 and is survived by his wife and son Nitin Goel, who has also played first-class cricket and is a domestic match-referee.

"It is a huge loss for the game of cricket and personally for me. He was one of the best, if not the best left-arm spinner that this country has ever seen. His contribution to the game post retirement was massive," former BCCI president Ranbir Singh Mahendra said, expressing his grief.

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Mr Rajinder Goel. His contribution to domestic cricket was unmatchable. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family & friends.🙏🙏 https://t.co/LgF1tod5Gj — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 21, 2020

The left-arm spinner, who was unlucky to have played in the era of Bishan Singh Bedi, had 750 first-class wickets from 157 games, representing Haryana and North Zone in domestic cricket.

It was Bedi who presented him the BCCI's CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

Very sad to hear that a giant of Indian cricket, Rajinder Goel, has passed away. Champion bowler. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 21, 2020

He played first-class cricket till age of 44 and before him, Kapil Dev was the greatest cricketer to have emerged from Haryana.