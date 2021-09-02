England vs India, Oval Test: Team India sports black armbands, pay tribute to Vasu Paranjpe

The Indian cricketers sported the black armbands as a mark of respect to well-known cricketer and coach Vasu Paranjpe, who passed away earlier this week in Mumbai.

"The Indian Cricket Team is sporting black armbands today to honour the demise of Shri Vasudev Paranjpe #TeamIndia," the BCCI tweeted along with a picture of the Indian team wearing the black-arm bands.

Paranjpe, 82, died at his residence in Matunga in Mumbai on August 30 and is survived by his wife and son Jatin, who is an ex-national selector and India player. The cricket board had also earlier expressed its grief on Paranjape's demise.

The entire Indian cricketing fraternity had paid rich tributes to Paranjpe, who had served the game in various capacities.

"The Mumbai Cricket Association expresses profound grief on hearing about the sad demise of Shri Vasudeo Paranjape who passed away on 30th August 2021. On behalf of the Apex Council members of MCA, all the member clubs as also the cricketing fraternity we condole his demise," secretary Sanjay Naik and joint secretary Shahalam Shaikh stated in the note.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar paid homage to the departed soul. In his six-decade association with Indian cricket and especially Mumbai cricket, Paranjape has donned many roles - that of a coach, selector, mentor and a sounding board for anyone who needed advice on cricket and beyond.

No one knew Mumbai cricket's pulse like 'Vasu sir', who perhaps would always be remembered for Gavaskar's global nickname "Sunny". 785 runs in 29 first-class games with two hundreds isn't the greatest piece of cricketing statistics but what made Paranjape stand apart was his astute knowledge of the game and being able to work on the mindset of players -- especially in their formative years.

He could speak four languages fluently-- Hindi, English, Marathi and Gujarati. He was the captain of a very strong Dadar Union side that boasted of names like Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar along with club legends like Vithal 'Marshal' Patil.

Paranjape was entrusted by late Raj Singh Dungarpur to oversee the Indian team's preparatory camp in Mumbai (Bombay back then) before the 1987 World Cup and had also assisted legendary Dennis Lillee during formative years of MRF Pace Foundation.

