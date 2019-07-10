ICC World Cup 2019: England were most consistent in making World Cup semifinals till 1992

The winners of the match will take on either India or New Zealand who were still battling it out in a postponed first semifinal at Old Trafford.

England and Australia have already met once in this tournament at Lord's on June 25 which Eoin Morgan's side lost by 64 runs.

While Australia will be playing their eighth semifinal at Edgbaston, England will be appearing in the last-four tie of the showpiece event after 27 years and it will be their sixth one. Between 1975 and 1992, England were the most consistent team in the world in terms of making it to the semifinals, but then they faded out.

Here we take a look at all the World Cup semifinals that England have played till now:

1975: Lost to Australia by 4 wickets; Leeds

It was a high moment for late Australian cricketer Gary Gilmour who was playing in just his third international match. He took six for 14 and Mike Denness's England were bowled out for 93 in the 37th over. Denness himself was the top scorer with 27. Ian Chappell's Australia were also in trouble at 39 for six and it was Gilmour again who made an unbeaten 28 to take his team home with four wickets in hand.

1979: Beat New Zealand by 9 runs; Manchester

New Zealand won the toss and sent England to bat first. Captain Mike Brearley made 53 and Graham Gooch scored 71 as England finished at 221 for eight in 60 overs. Brian McKechnie took two for 46. For Mark Burgess's NZ, opener John Wright made 69 off 137 balls but he didn't get a worthy company. The Kiwis ended up at 212 for nine in 60 overs to lose by just nine runs. Mike Hendrick took three for 55. Gooch was the man of the match.

1983: Lost to India by 6 wickets; Manchester

Bob Willis won the toss and elected to bat. Opener Graeme Fowler top scored with 33 while his partner Chris Tavare made 32 and the hosts were all out for 213 in 60 overs. India captain Kapil Dev took three for 35 and Mohinder Amarnath two for 27. India had no big trouble chasing down the target, thanks to Yashpal Sharma's 61, Sandeep Patil's 51 not out and Mohinder Amarnath's 46. India won by six wickets with more than five overs to spare. Amarnath was the man of the match.

1987: Beat India by 35 runs; Bombay (Mumbai)

In this grudge game, England avenged the 1983 loss and the credit largely went to Graham Gooch for his sweeping century (115 off 136 balls). England made 254 for six after Kapil won the toss and sent them to bat. Captain Mike Gatting made 56. Maninder Singh took three for 54. None of the Indian batsmen could play an innings equivalent to Gooch as Mohammad Azharuddin was their top scorer with 64. India were all out for 219 in the 46th over to lose by 35 runs. Eddie Hemmings took four for 52. Gooch was the man of the match.

1992: Beat South Africa by 19 runs (rain rule); Sydney

This was the last time, England reached the final in a World Cup final till now and it was a controversial win for them. Kepler Wessels won the toss and asked Gooch's side to bat first. Powered by Graeme Hick's 83, England reached 252 for six in 45 overs in a rain-curtailed game. SA were 231 for six in 42.5 overs when rain intervened again and under the bizarre rain rule of that pre-DLS Method era, they were asked to reach 252 in 43 overs, which means from 22 needed off 13, SA's revised target became 22 off 1 ball as two overs were deducted! SA ended up at 232 for six in 43 overs to lose by 19 runs. Andrew Hudson made 46 while Jonty Rhodes scored 43. Hick was the man of the match.