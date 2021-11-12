Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Faragher resigns as Essex Chairman after alleged racist comment from 2017

By David Segar

London, November 12: John Faragher has resigned as Chairman of Essex County Cricket Club after an allegation of using racist language at a 2017 Board Meeting.

A statement on Essex Cricket's website states that Faragher "strongly denies" the allegations, but also that he offered his resignation at a meeting of the Board on Thursday (November 11) evening, which was unanimously accepted.

This follows the resignation of Yorkshire Chairman Roger Hutton after an independent report upheld that spinner Azeem Rafiq had been victim of "racial harassment and bullying" while at the club.

Recently-appointed Essex Chief Executive, John Stephenson, said: "There is no place for discrimination of any kind at Essex County Cricket Club.

Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton resigns over Azeem Rafiq racism caseYorkshire chairman Roger Hutton resigns over Azeem Rafiq racism case

"This is a proud club with a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and any form of discrimination and, as Essex Cricket's new Chief Executive Officer, I will not hesitate to uphold those principles and drive out any form of discrimination that is uncovered.

"I was made aware of this single allegation on Thursday having joined the Club four weeks ago. The Board met last night [Thursday] during which John Faragher’s resignation was unanimously accepted by the Board.

"We are committed to working with the England & Wales Cricket Board to eradicate discrimination from the game. This is an important first step, but the Club must now act further. Our internal reporting mechanisms will be reviewed to ensure that matters such as this are dealt with appropriately and immediately.

"I intend for those next actions to be communicated as soon as possible."

Comments

MORE CRICKET NEWS

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Predictions
Final - November 14 2021, 07:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Shastri talks about Kohli's future
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: cricket racism yorkshire essex
Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 22:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 12, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments