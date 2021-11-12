Faragher resigns as Essex Chairman after alleged racist comment from 2017

A statement on Essex Cricket's website states that Faragher "strongly denies" the allegations, but also that he offered his resignation at a meeting of the Board on Thursday (November 11) evening, which was unanimously accepted.

This follows the resignation of Yorkshire Chairman Roger Hutton after an independent report upheld that spinner Azeem Rafiq had been victim of "racial harassment and bullying" while at the club.

Recently-appointed Essex Chief Executive, John Stephenson, said: "There is no place for discrimination of any kind at Essex County Cricket Club.

Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton resigns over Azeem Rafiq racism case

"This is a proud club with a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and any form of discrimination and, as Essex Cricket's new Chief Executive Officer, I will not hesitate to uphold those principles and drive out any form of discrimination that is uncovered.

"I was made aware of this single allegation on Thursday having joined the Club four weeks ago. The Board met last night [Thursday] during which John Faragher’s resignation was unanimously accepted by the Board.

"We are committed to working with the England & Wales Cricket Board to eradicate discrimination from the game. This is an important first step, but the Club must now act further. Our internal reporting mechanisms will be reviewed to ensure that matters such as this are dealt with appropriately and immediately.

"I intend for those next actions to be communicated as soon as possible."

Club Statement: John Faragher resigns as Essex County Cricket Club Chair.

— Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) November 12, 2021