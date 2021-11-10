Faf du Plessis backs T10 format to be a part of Olympic Games

The exceedingly talented right-handed Protea batsman will be making his debut in the Abu Dhabi T10 this year and also expressed his views on this format of the game and why he believes it could be played in the Olympics.

During a virtual conference organised by the T10 league, the Protea cricketer said, "I have played three formats for a long time and I am still attracted to the T10 format. I think players like myself will keep looking at tournaments like this. The future of T10 is looking good. It's a format that can be used in the Olympics. The quick nature of the T10 also makes it attractive to fans. I think T10 is only going to get better and better."

When asked about how he will go about his business in a new format, the South African said, "I think when you are moving from one format to the other, it's about understanding your game. You need to think about the blueprint that you will need to follow which will give you consistent results. Through time in T20 cricket, I've got better at understanding my game plan on different pitches and making decisions about which bowlers I can take on and which bowlers I can't take on during a game."

Du Plessis, who will be leading the Bangla Tigers team in the upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10, spoke about his role as the leader of the side, "My role as a captain would be to get the team together and create an environment wherein the players are having fun and being themselves. Batting in the top order would be the best position for me to bat. But I haven't had those discussions with the team management yet."

The South African also expressed that the pitches in Abu Dhabi could assist the spinners more than the pacers, "Given the nature of the matches in Abu Dhabi during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, I think the spinners will have more of an impact as compared to the fast bowlers in the Abu Dhabi T10. However, the raw pace can also be quite effective on up and down wickets. So, it'll depend on the conditions on the day."

The Abu Dhabi T10 will be played held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from November 19 and December 4, 2021.