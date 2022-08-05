Former Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina granted honourary doctorate by VELS University

Raina - one of the most loved Indian cricketers in Tamil Nadu - has taken centre stage on several occasions, helping win the country some important laurels. The Uttar Pradesh cricketer attended the 12th Annual Convocation ceremony of the varsity in Chennai due to his long-term association with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Raina, who has played 205 games in the IPL, has scored 5,528 runs in that time, having played for the MS Dhoni-led CSK every season, except for 2016-2017 when he turned out for the Gujarat Lions as their captain. Known as Mr IPL, Raina scored plenty of runs for CSK every season and has amassed the most runs as a batter for the CSK franchise in the history of the IPL.

Known as 'Chinna Thala' by the CSK fans, Raina, who has also won the Champions League T20 and the ICC Champions Trophy was felicitated and honoured by the Chief Guest RN Ravi, the Honourable Governor of Tamil Nadu. Also present at the glittering convocation ceremony was the Founder and Chancellor of VELS Institute Dr Ishari K Ganesh.

Among the others who were also felicitated were, Professor Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Director Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Film Director S Shankar and Chairman of Radisson Blu Vikram Aggarwal.

Speaking on the occasion, the four-time IPL winner with CSK and ODI World Cup winner in 2011, Raina said, "Receiving this honorary doctorate is a very big moment for me, not only because I am here at this outstanding institution but also due to the love the people of Chennai have shown to me over the years. This city is like home for me and there's nothing that compares with the connection I have with the fans over here."

"We are delighted to be able to join hands with the inimitable Suresh Raina. A stalwart in the world of cricket, we hope that he continues to inspire many youngsters towards greater heights," Founder and Chancellor of VELS Institute Dr Ishari K Ganesh said.