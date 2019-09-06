Cricket
Former Pakistan leg-spin maestro Abdul Qadir dies of cardiac arrest; India-Pakistan players mourn his demise

Image Courtesy: ICC

New Delhi, Sep 6: Legendary Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir Khan passed away on Friday (September 6) due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in Lahore. The former leg-spin maestro's family confirmed the news of Khan's demise.

As per a Dawn.com report, Khan's son Salman Qadir confirmed the demise of the iconic cricketer. The former star was shifted to Services Hospital after the heart attack but he could not survive.

The Pakistan Cricket Board offered its condolences to the legendary cricketer's family and friends.

"The PCB is shocked at the news of 'maestro' Abdul Qadir's passing and has offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends," tweeted PCB's official Twitter handle.

Qadir played 67 Test and 104 One-Day Internationals for Pakistan. He played debut Test against England in Lahore on December 1977. His first debut was against New Zealand in Birmingham in June 1983.

He played his last international Test against West Indies in Lahore in December 1990, while his last ODI was against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in November 1993. Qadir also served the chief selector of Pakistan team.

Indian and Pakistani cricketers joined the cricketing fraternity to mourn the demise of the game's wonderful servant.

Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 23:13 [IST]
