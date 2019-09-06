Former Pakistan leg-spin maestro Abdul Qadir dies of cardiac arrest; India-Pakistan players mourn his demise

As per a Dawn.com report, Khan's son Salman Qadir confirmed the demise of the iconic cricketer. The former star was shifted to Services Hospital after the heart attack but he could not survive.

The Pakistan Cricket Board offered its condolences to the legendary cricketer's family and friends.

"The PCB is shocked at the news of 'maestro' Abdul Qadir's passing and has offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends," tweeted PCB's official Twitter handle.

PCB is shocked at the news of 'maestro' Abdul Qadir's passing and has offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/NTRT3cX2in — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 6, 2019

Qadir played 67 Test and 104 One-Day Internationals for Pakistan. He played debut Test against England in Lahore on December 1977. His first debut was against New Zealand in Birmingham in June 1983.

Abdul Qadir, the legendary Pakistan leg-spinner, has passed away at the age of 63. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Kl0Vox35Qu — ICC (@ICC) September 6, 2019

He played his last international Test against West Indies in Lahore in December 1990, while his last ODI was against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in November 1993. Qadir also served the chief selector of Pakistan team.

Indian and Pakistani cricketers joined the cricketing fraternity to mourn the demise of the game's wonderful servant.

They called him the magician for many reasons but when he looked me in the eyes & told me I was going to play for Pakistan for the next 20 years, I believed him.A Magician, absolutely. A leg spinner & a trailblazer of his time. You will be missed Abdul Qadir but never forgotten — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 6, 2019

Tragic news about Abdul Qadir,one of the greatest leg spinners of all time,did a few shows with him & he was always energetic and passionate about his views,may he RIP! — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) September 6, 2019

Sorry to hear about Abdul Qadir's death. Wonderful bowler. Seem to remember an image of he and a young Shane Warne sitting cross legged on an oriental carpet spinning a ball across to one another. — mike selvey (@selvecricket) September 6, 2019

Sad to hear about the passing of Abdul Qadir. Remember imitating his bowling action as a kid in backyard cricket and surely I was not the only one. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) September 6, 2019

Shocked to hear Abdul Qadir passed away.met him two years back he was full of energy as always..A champion bowler,Great human being,you will be missed forever..condolences to the family..🙏🙏 #RIPabdulqadir pic.twitter.com/HmKVoIwCBU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 6, 2019

Sad news about the great Abdul Qadir. Graham Gooch said (in 2005) that Qadir was the best leg-spinner he played against, because of all his variations, though obviously Shane Warne was just starting when Goochie played. Still the highest praise. — James Coyne (@coynejames) September 6, 2019

Abdul Qadir—The man who made leg-spin fashionable. Long curly hair...bounce in every step of a fairly long run-up. Rest In Peace. Condolences to the family and loved ones. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 6, 2019

