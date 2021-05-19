BCCI releases full list of Annual Central Contracts for Women; Harmanpreet, Smriti, Poonam in Grade A

The payment structures under Grade B and C are Rs 30 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively for the players. Ten players, including ODI and Test captain Mithali Raj and senior pacer Jhulan Goswami, have been put in Grade B. While six female cricketers have been handed over the Grade C contracts.

BCCI Central Contracts: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah remain in top bracket

Young India opener Shafali Verma has been promoted to Grade B. The talented batter from Haryana has been rewarded for making rapid strides in international cricket. She was recently named in India's ODI squad for the tour of England.

"Shafali is seen as the biggest superstars that we will have in years to come and hence it wasn't a surprise that she got elevated to Grade B from C. Punam Raut was rewarded for her good show in the South Africa series and she has also been promoted to Grade B," a senior BCCI official said.

While young Richa Ghosh has been handed over a contract under Grade C. Ghosh was included in India's T20I squad during the tour of Australia last year and she also got a chance to play in the T20 World Cup in Australia, in which the Indian eves ended up runners-up.

Ekta Bisht (Grade B), Veda Krishnamurthy (Grade C), Anuja Patil (Grade C), D Hemlatha (Grade C) have failed to earn the contracts for the next season. All four of these athletes were dropped from the contract charts this year owing to their poor performances. Grade C has six cricketers this year, five less than the last time.

Here's the full list of centrally contracted women cricketers of BCCI for the year 2020-21:

Grade A: Rs 50 lakh

1. Harmanpreet Kaur



2. Smriti Mandhana



3. Poonam Yadav



Grade B: Rs 30 lakh

1. Mithali Raj

2. Jhulan Goswami

3. Deepti Sharma

4. Punam Raut

5. Rajeshwari Gayakwad

6. Shafali Verma

7. Radha Yadav

8. Shikha Pandey

9. Taniya Bhatia

10. Jemimah Rodrigues



Grade C: Rs 10 lakh

1. Mansi Joshi

2. Arundhati Reddy

3. Pooja Vastrakar

4. Harleen Deol

5. Priya Punia

6. Richa Ghosh