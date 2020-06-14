Gone too soon my friend, says Kiran More who trained Sushant Singh Rajput for MS Dhoni biopic

The 34-year-old actor who is known for his work in several hit Bollywood films was found hanging at his Bandra residence.

As per reports, the versatile actor - who immortalised himself by essaying the character of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the latter's biopic - was battling depression. The film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' released in 2016 and Sushant's dedication to appear like Dhoni in every frame earned him a lot of accolades.

Sushant practised hard in the nets to perfect Dhoni's batting style so that he looked convincing in the movie. He was trained for the role by former India wicketkeeper Kiran More and used to spend a lot of time to copy Dhoni's batting skills.

No sooner than the shocking news spread like a wildfire, More took to his social media and expressed his sadness.

"It is a shocking moment for me personally, @itsSSR was someone whom I trained for the role as @msdhoni. I don't know how I or anyone who knows him will be able to recover from this shock, gone too soon my friend #SushantSinghRajput #RIPSushant," More tweeted.

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher - who played the character of MS Dhoni's father in the biopic - too expressed his shock at the news.

मेरे प्यारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत....आख़िर क्यों?....क्यों? 💔 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2020

As per reports, Sushant was found hanging by his domestic help who informed the police. Manoj Sharma, the additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI, "He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there."