Grand Prix Badminton League 2022: Sports18 SD & HD channels to telecast the league from July 1

The network will telecast the entire competition live, which will see eight teams vying for the top honours, on Sports18 SD & HD.

“We strive to serve sports fans a wide array of sports content across our platforms,” said a Viacom18 Sports spokesperson.

“The Grand Prix Badminton League will be a competitive platform for the ever-growing talent pool and become a cradle of upcoming players. This is in line with our endeavour to contribute to India’s rise as a sporting nation.”

Last week, the GPBL was officially launched with the who-is-who of Indian badminton - PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Jwala Gutta, Ashwini Ponappa, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and HS Prannoy becoming the mentors of the eight franchises.

“We are very excited that Sports18 will be broadcasting the inaugural edition of the GPBL, which will not only help the viewers from across the country to enjoy some thrilling action but also give a fillip to the sport of badminton,” said Prashanth Reddy, CEO Bitsport and League Commissioner of GPBL.

More than 400 players will go under the hammer this weekend as the eight franchises look to build their teams.

A total of Rs 60 lakh will be up for grabs in terms of prize money, with the winners taking away Rs 24 lakh.