Harbhajan Singh apologises to S Sreesanth for the 'Slapgate incident' during IPL 2008

On day two of the mega show, 'Pitch-Ed Battles,' cricket writer and commentator - Vikram Sathaye - had a conversation with two Indian cricketers known for their rivalries, Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth. Though both cricketers are known for the tensions they have had with each other, especially during the notorious 'Slapgate' incident of 2008, where Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth, they showed viewers that all animosity is long behind them.

Harbhajan was part of the Mumbai Indians' franchise while Sreesanth represented Kings XI Punjab in the first season of the cash-rich league.

On the show, in an honest confession Harbhajan said, "If I have to correct one mistake, it was how I treated Sree on the field after that IPL match." The off-spinner further emphasised that everyone makes mistakes, but one must always recognise them and make amends.

Bhajji wholeheartedly apologised to Sreesanth for all the situations that followed and the embarrassment he caused to his teammate. The latter also revealed that he regrets their altercation and said that somewhere it was his mistake too.

Harbhajan's apology to Sreesanth on the show went viral, with the hashtag #BhajjiBoleSorrySree trending on social media. Netizens expressed their admiration and respect for both cricketers following this heartwarming moment.

Both cricketers also revealed the love and respect they have for each other during the show. In fact, Sreesanth mentioned that he has taken a lot of valuable advice from Harbhajan and he also credits Bhajji for pushing him and encouraging him when he was feeling underconfident during the 2006 South Africa series. Harbhajan also complimented Sreesanth's dancing skills and said that in terms of dancing, one should put all the cricketers on one side and Sreesanth on the other, and he would still win.

In the end, to show how much he valued their friendship, Harbhajan Singh also sang the song Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge for Sreesanth, who was very touched by the gesture. All in all, this episode of Pitch-Ed Battles during the Glance Live Fest was truly epic, with several revelations and candid moments.