Hardik Pandya ruled out of Australia series due to lower back stiffness; Ravindra Jadeja called in as a replacement

By
New Delhi, Feb 21: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming limited-overs series between India and Australia, starting February 23.

Pandya is suffering from lower back stiffness and the Baroda cricketer has been advised rest. The BCCI have recalled all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as Pandya's replacement for the 5 ODIs that will be played at home.

However, the selectors have not named any replacements for the two T20Is against Aussies for the team already looks quite balanced. The T20I side has Hardik's elder brother Krunal, who is going to get a chance to play. Vijay Shankar, who had a decent show on New Zealand tour, would be captain Kohli's first choice as Hardik's alternative.

Hardik's absence presents an opportunity to Shankar and Jadeja to cement their positions in the ODI squad and an impressive show might even keep them in the reckoning for the World Cup squad.

Earlier in September last year, Hardik suffered a back injury during the Asia Cup 2018 which kept him away from action for almost four months.

India's squad for T20I series against Australia: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.

India's squad for 1st and 2nd ODI against Australia: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul.

India's squad for remaining three ODIs: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
