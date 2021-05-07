Hardik Pandya wasn't picked in India Test squad for WTC Final, England Series, here's why

The WTC final is scheduled to be held between June 16 and 20 at Southampton, while the Test series against England will begin on August 4 in Nottingham.

Apparently, Hardik was not considered for selection as "he is still not in a position to bowl". The Baroda all-rounder wasn't even seen bowling during the IPL 2021 for his franchise Mumbai Indians.

India squad for WTC final and England tour announced; Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari make a comeback

Hardik, who was with the Indian team during the home series against England but did not play, has not been picked because he is not fit enough to do the job with the ball. He can play as a specialist batsman in the shorter formats but has to bowl for a place in the Test team.

"Hardik Pandya is still not in a position to bowl. The experiment of selectors to keep him during England and prepare him with bowling workload has failed miserably. He will henceforth not be considered for Test cricket," a BCCI source told PTI.

Arzan Nagaswalla: All you need to know about Gujarat pacer picked as standby bowler in India Test squad

Meanwhile, fit-again all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, batsman Hanuma Vihari and senior pacer Mohammed Shami also walked back into the side after missing the home series against England due to injuries. All three had endured injuries during the away series against Australia earlier this year when India recorded one of their best triumphs.

The selectors also picked four standby players -- Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, and Arzan Nagwaswalla. Opener Easwaran and pacer Avesh Khan were also with the team during the England series while the extra pace did it for IPL regular Prasidh Krishna and Gujarat left-arm fast bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla, who had a stellar 2019-20 season.