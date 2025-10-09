Cricket Harshit Rana is playing for India after One Delivery in IPL Final, says Ravi Ashwin in blunt criticism By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 12:10 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Harshit Rana has been picked for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia, thus raising eyebrows.

Rana's selection was ambiguous as his performance in recent times has been questionable, but his continuous selection across all formats has been debated. Amid this, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned his selection in a blunt fashion.

Ashwin, in a video on his YouTube channel, candidly expressed his doubts about the selection of pacer Harshit Rana for India's ODI series against Australia, calling it "very questionable." Ashwin admitted that he is not sure why Rana was chosen and would like to attend the BCCI selection meeting to understand the rationale behind it.

"Why they are selecting him, I am not sure. I would love to be in the selection meeting to know the reason behind his inclusion. From my side, the reason I see is that in Australia we need that fast bowler who can bat. Someone trusts that he can bat, which is why they are selecting him as a potential No. 8, but I am not sure about his batting ability. Two years back he bowled a brilliant pacy delivery in the IPL final that flew off the edge. He has played for a while now for that one delivery," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin referred to the delivery, which Rana bowled during the IPL 2024 final. The KKR pacer took Nitish Kumar Reddy's wicket in the match against SRH.

Although Ashwin doubted Harshit's selection, the former India player has no doubts about the KKR bowler's talent. He also explained the reason behind Harshit's continous backing, and cited it with Ravindra Jadeja, whose inclusion was once a subject of criticism.

"But he definitely has the ability with the ball. I will not accept it if someone says he doesn't have the skill. He definitely does. Such selections happen sometimes because you observe something from a player at close quarters and gain belief in him. Today, everyone hails Ravindra Jadeja as a great player. But a time was there when some asked why Ravindra Jadeja was getting picked. I've picked up 540 wickets, yet there were people who asked why I was getting picked," Ashwin added.