Hasan Ali to get married on September 20 in Dubai, says will invite Indian cricketers to wedding

"I will invite the Indian cricket team and players to come to my marriage ceremony, after all, we are all cricket mates," Hasan was quoted by 'Urdu Express' newspaper in Karachi.

"I would love it if some Indian players come to the ceremony in Dubai, it would be lovely. The contest is on the field and not off it. In the end, we are all professional cricketers and must share happiness," he said.

26-year-old Samia hails from Chandeni village of Nuh (Mewat) district in Haryana. Her father Liyaqat Ali is a retired Block Development Officer with the state government and he lives in Faridabad.

Samia holds a degree in Aeronautics from Manav Rachna University in Faridabad and is a flight engineer with the Emirates airlines. She is based in Dubai.

Samia studied at St Peter's School, Sector 16, Faridabad before pursuing higher studies at DAV School, Sector 14, Faridabad. Later, she joined Manav Rachna University to pursue aeronautical engineering and worked for Jet Airways.

Ali will be the fourth Pakistan cricketer to marry an Indian girl. Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is married to Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, while Mohsin Khan had a short marriage with Bollywood actress Reena Roy. Legendary Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas also has an Indian wife.

(With inputs from PTI)