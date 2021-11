Hopefully my last T20 will be in Chennai, says Dhoni

The former India captain was speaking at a felicitation function organised for CSK for winning the 2021 edition of IPL. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin presided over the function.

Dhoni said he always planned his cricket and recalled he played his last ODI in his home town Ranchi. "Hopefully my last T20 will be in Chennai... whether next year or in five years, we don't think about it," he said.

Sharing our best memories with Honorable Chief Minister Thiru M. K. Stalin who graced the evening with his presence and #Yellove! #WhistlePodu 🦁 @CMOTamilnadu pic.twitter.com/0TshyZfKNY — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) November 20, 2021