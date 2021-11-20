Cricket
Hopefully my last T20 will be in Chennai, says Dhoni

By Pti

Chennai, Nov 20: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday said his last T20, apparently in the Indian Premier League (IPL) could be in this city, but did not specify any time frame about a possible retirement from the cash-rich tournament.

The former India captain was speaking at a felicitation function organised for CSK for winning the 2021 edition of IPL. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin presided over the function.

Dhoni said he always planned his cricket and recalled he played his last ODI in his home town Ranchi. "Hopefully my last T20 will be in Chennai... whether next year or in five years, we don't think about it," he said.

Story first published: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 19:35 [IST]
