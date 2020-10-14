Cricket
How Chennai Super Kings turned it around against Hyderabad? Look at these 3 reasons

By
CSK beat Sunrisers by 20 runs in an IPL 2020 match.
Bengaluru, October 14: Before the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Chennai Super Kings were in an unfamiliar territory, languishing at the 7th spot with four points. You will have to travel back to IPL 2010 to see a similar struggle for the three-time champions, and a for a tournament like IPL time travel does not come easy too.

A decade down the line, the threat of Chennai Super Kings missing the play-offs was genuine and they needed a win against Hyderabad to stay in the mix. The CSK delivered the win in some style, by a resounding 20-run margin.

Like any other champion side, the CSK too admitted their game is lacking in several areas and made an effort to turn it around. MyKhel looks at how the Yellow Brigade brought in the transformation.

1. Sam Curran as opener

The Surrey all-rounder has been in good hitting form from the beginning of IPL 2020. But often he came so down the order, Curran hardly got a chance to make a real impact. The CSK fans too were crying out to make him as opener. It happened in the match against SRH. How well he repaid the move! Curran made a 21-ball 31 with three fours and two sixes that gave Chennai Super Kings the impetus they needed up front and they crossed 50 in the Power Play segment, a rare occurrence for CSK this season. The confidence percolated to his bowling as well, taking the important wicket of David Warner.

Skipper MS Dhoni acknowledged Curran's role. "Curran is a complete cricketer for us and you need that seaming all-rounder. He strikes the ball nicely, he can bat up the order, he plays spinners well. He can give us those 15-45 runs if you need momentum. I feel as the tournament progresses, he'll get even more comfortable with death bowling. That's one of the reasons we kept him away at the death."

2. Return of Sir Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja has been Chennai Super Kings' one of the most important players since joining the set-up a decade ago. If you want to borrow a term, then he is the real three-dimensional player, offering equal value in batting, bowling and fielding. But Jadeja looked so off-colour in the IPL 2020, leaking runs at above 9 runs per over, dropping catches and failing to accelerate at the end. But the game against SRH was different. We saw the glimpses of old Jadeja.

He made a 10-ball 25 that helped CSK reach 167 for 6, a fighting total on a slow pitch, and then took the vital wicket of Jonny Bairstow and then plucked two catches on the field. It was no wonder Jadeja was adjudged man of the match.

3. Vintage MS Dhoni

Dhoni might not be able to pull out those big hits at will like he did a few years ago. But like a 100M sprinter, he is still capable of releasing energy in short bursts, like that 13-ball 21 against SRH on Tuesday. That massive six off T Natarajan over long-on might have reminded several of particular a six on a starry night at the Wankhede stadium in 2011. His 21 and alliance with Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial part in guiding CSK to a vastly competitive total.

4. Areas to improve for CSK

Yes, they have won against SRH and stayed alive in the IPL 2020 for now with six points. But that does not mean they have become perfect over the night. There are several areas to improve. The biggest concern is their death bowling as Dwayne Bravo, once their trusted man to finish off the job, is no longer the bowler he once was. Sam Curran and Deepak Chahar are not really an option because they are predominantly swing bowlers, leaving them with only Shardul Thakur. They need to work on those area.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 9:40 [IST]
