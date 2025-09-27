Nepal vs West Indies T20I Series: Schedule, Squad, Venue, Preview - All You Need to Know

Cricket How much money will PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi pay for Haris Rauf's fine from his Own Pocket? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 11:34 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has taken a bold stance by deciding to personally pay the fine imposed on fast bowler Haris Rauf by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Rauf was fined 30% of his match fee for using abusive language during the high-tension Asia Cup Super Fours match against arch-rival India at the Dubai International Stadium.

The penalty follows Rauf's controversial "6-0" gesture-a reference to Pakistan's claims of downing six Indian fighter jets after Operation Sindoor-and a heated verbal exchange with Indian players Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill during the match. Teammate Sahibzada Farhan also faced ICC scrutiny after celebrating his half-century with a gun-shot gesture, receiving a formal warning.

How much money will Mohsin Naqvi pay for Haris Rauf?

As per Cricket Resolved, Haris Rauf earns PKR 418,584 for each T20 International match. The ICC fined him 30% of his match fee for his on-field conduct, which amounts to 125,575 PKR (around 39,000 in Indian currency). PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has pledged to pay this fine personally on behalf of the player, as ICC imposed the fine on Rauf after his antics.

This action by Naqvi comes amid reciprocal reports and complaints between the PCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with Pakistan lodging formal objections against Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav's comments on the Pahalgam terror attack, which led to Yadav being fined 30% of his match fee as well. Naqvi's personal intervention to aid the fine has come as a surprise amid the ongoing tensions and stakes surrounding the heated Asia Cup encounters between the two cricketing giants.

The Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan is scheduled for September 28, with tensions expected to run high both on and off the field. The Indian team has so far beaten Pakistan twice in the Asia Cup 2025, and will be looking to continue their dominance against their neighbours.