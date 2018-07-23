I plan in advance before visiting a new country, says Bumrah

ALSO READ: Team India bus driver talks about bonding with Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli; thanks Raina for his help | He is ready for Test cricket: Sachin Tendulkar backs Kuldeep Yadav |

"Whenever I go to a new country, I always plan in advance. Before visiting the country, I have a look at a few videos. What works over there. What the home team does over there. It is very important for long tours to enjoy the country and see the places. So that's the basic thing that I look to follow," he said further.

Bumrah, a key bowler for India in limited overs cricket, also did well in his debut Test series in South Africa, picking up 14 wickets in three games. Having suffered a thumb injury in the T20 series against Ireland, Bumrah was unable to take part in the following T20 and ODI series against England.

Recalling his Test debut in South African, the 24-year-old said: "I always wanted to play Test cricket. I was happy when I finally got to play it in South Africa. The start also went well. I always loved Test cricket and I rate it very highly. I enjoy playing each and every format but for me, Test cricket is at the paramount level because I feel everything is tested at that level."

He is determined to prove himself in the longest format as well. "Hopefully, whenever I play more, I'll be able to do well and gain more confidence. So that will reflect on other formats as well. I don't have any personal goals. I take it one day at a time," he added.