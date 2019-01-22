Cricket

ICC Awards: Full list of Indian Cricketers to have received top honours till date

By
New Delhi, Jan 22: India cricketer Virat Kohli on Tuesday became the first player to bag all three top honours in the ICC Awards after winning the ICC Cricketer of the Year, ICC Test and ODI Player of the Year Awards for the year 2018.

This is the second consecutive year when the Indian captain and batting mainstay has won the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy. The 30-year-old batsman from Delhi was also named the captain of the Test and ODI teams. The right-handed batsman amassed 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 in 13 Tests last year, while he managed 1,202 at an incredible average of 133.55 in 14 ODIs.

"It feels amazing. It's a reward for all the hard work that you do throughout the calendar year. I feel really grateful and very, very happy with the team doing well at the same time as myself performing," said Kohli from New Zealand as India prepare to lock horns with the Blackcaps in the first of five-ODI series.

Kohli is the fourth Indian cricketer after Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Ravichandran Ashwin to be adjudged the prestigious ICC Cricketer of the Year Award.

Here's the complete list of Indian players to have won the ICC Awards, since its inception in 2004.

2004

In the year 2004, Rahul Dravid bagged both the Cricketer of the Year & Test player of the year awards.

Irfan Pathan won the Emerging Player of the year in 2004.

2007

In the year 2007, India's woman pacer Jhulan Goswami bagged the Women's Cricketer of the year award.

2008

In 2008, MS Dhoni was named the ICC ODI Player Of the year. Dhoni had won the 2007 ICC World T20 for India in the previous year and was appointed India's ODI captain soon.

Yuvraj Singh was named the T20 International Performance of the year. The left-handed middle-order batsman was awarded for his performance in World T20 and hitting six consecutive sixes in an over against England in the tournament.

2009

Test Player of the Year - Gautam Gambhir

ODI Player of the Year - MS Dhoni

2010

Cricketer of the year - Sachin Tendulkar

Test Player of the year - Virender Sehwag

People's Choice Award - Sachin Tendulkar.

2011

Spirit of Cricket: MS Dhoni.

Dhoni lifted the ICC World Cup 2011 for India in 2011 and ended the draught of 24 years for India.

2012

ODI Player of the Year - Virat Kohli.

2013

Emerging Player of the year - Cheteshwar Pujara

People's Choice Award - MS Dhoni.

2014

People's Choice Award - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

2016

Cricketer of the year Award - Ravichandran Ashwin

Test Player of the Year - Ravichandran Ashwin

2017

Cricketer of the year - Virat Kohli

ODI Player of the year - Virat Kohli

2018: The year of Indian Cricketers

Cricketer of the year 2018 - Virat Kohli

Test Player of the year 2018 - Virat Kohli

ODI Player of the year 2018 - Virat Kohli

Emerging Player of the year 2018 - Rishabh Pant

Women's Cricketer of the year - Smriti Mandhana

Women's ODI Cricketer of the year - Smriti Mandhana

Fan's Moment of the year: India win in U19 WC

    Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
    Change Settings Continue