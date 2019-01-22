ICC Awards: Full list of Indian Cricketers to have received top honours till date

2004
In the year 2004, Rahul Dravid bagged both the Cricketer of the Year & Test player of the year awards.
Irfan Pathan won the Emerging Player of the year in 2004.
2007
In the year 2007, India's woman pacer Jhulan Goswami bagged the Women's Cricketer of the year award.
2008
In 2008, MS Dhoni was named the ICC ODI Player Of the year. Dhoni had won the 2007 ICC World T20 for India in the previous year and was appointed India's ODI captain soon.
Yuvraj Singh was named the T20 International Performance of the year. The left-handed middle-order batsman was awarded for his performance in World T20 and hitting six consecutive sixes in an over against England in the tournament.
2009
Test Player of the Year - Gautam Gambhir
ODI Player of the Year - MS Dhoni
2010
Cricketer of the year - Sachin Tendulkar
Test Player of the year - Virender Sehwag
People's Choice Award - Sachin Tendulkar.
2011
Spirit of Cricket: MS Dhoni.
Dhoni lifted the ICC World Cup 2011 for India in 2011 and ended the draught of 24 years for India.
2012
ODI Player of the Year - Virat Kohli.
2013
Emerging Player of the year - Cheteshwar Pujara
People's Choice Award - MS Dhoni.
2014
People's Choice Award - Bhuvneshwar Kumar
2016
Cricketer of the year Award - Ravichandran Ashwin
Test Player of the Year - Ravichandran Ashwin
2017
Cricketer of the year - Virat Kohli
ODI Player of the year - Virat Kohli
2018: The year of Indian Cricketers
Cricketer of the year 2018 - Virat Kohli
Test Player of the year 2018 - Virat Kohli
ODI Player of the year 2018 - Virat Kohli
Emerging Player of the year 2018 - Rishabh Pant
Women's Cricketer of the year - Smriti Mandhana
Women's ODI Cricketer of the year - Smriti Mandhana
Fan's Moment of the year: India win in U19 WC