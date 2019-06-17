Cricket

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Yuvraj Singh believes Rohit Sharma could be the man of the series

By
New Delhi, June 17: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has praised India's limited-overs' vice-captain Rohit Sharma for his match-winning century against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup clash at Old Trafford.

Rohit smashed a brilliant 113-ball 140 to guide his team to a massive total of 336 for five in stipulated 50 overs after opposition skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed invited Virat Kohli to bat first. Rohit opened the innings for India and stitched a century stand with his new opening partner KL Rahul and laid the foundation of a big total for India post.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table | Stats

Earlier, the Mumbaikar slammed a match-winning century (122) against South Africa and later scored a fifty against Australia, which also resulted in a winning cause. With two centuries and a fifty in four games, the stylish right-handed batsman has scored 319 runs (three innings) in the tournament. He's now only behind Australia captain and opener Aaron Finch - who has amassed 343 runs from 5 innings.

Impressed with Rohit's consistent performances in the marquee event, Yuvraj Singh has predicted that the Mumbai Indian's captain might end up emerging the highest run-scorer in the tournament and could eventually win the man of the tournament title if he continues his form in the remainder of the tournament.

Yuvraj was the man of the tournament in ICC World Cup 2011 when India lifted the title under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The stylish left-handed batsman, who drew curtains on his international career last week, took to his Twitter to express why he feels Rohit could win the man of the series award.

"Chatting to Rohit at ipl time ! Discussion about getting starts but not getting big runs , and I was like you don't know what lies ahead of you it's happening for a reason ! Same words told to me by @sachin_rt before 2011 wcup , my mos of 2019 prediction from india @ImRo45," tweeted the 37-year-old.

Both Yuvraj and Rohit are part of the IPL side Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2019 season.

Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 19:51 [IST]
