ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma end 2019 as No.1 and No.2 ranked batsmen

By
New Delhi, Dec 23: Indian captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma ended the year on a positive note after keeping their position in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen intact as they finished at first and second spot.

While Kohli has 887 points to his name, Rohit is 14 points behind his teammate with 873 points.

Rohit Sharma, who was awarded the man of the series against West Indies in the ODIs, amassed 2,442 runs across formats in 2019. The Mumbaikar also leapfrogged Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs as an opener in a calendar year across formats.

Virat Kohli gets most runs, centuries, man of the match, player of the series awards: Full details

Earlier on Sunday, India chased down 316 to win the three-match ODI series against the West Indies 2-1 in Cuttack as Rohit contributed with a valiant 63.

Meanwhile, Windies opener Shai Hope also made it to the top 10 of the rankings after showing fine form in the three-match series against India.

Team India dominates 2019: The year in numbers as Shami, Rohit, Mayank, Kohli shine bright

The wicketkeeper-batsman gained five places to reach the ninth position after scoring 222 runs in the series including an unbeaten 102 in the opening match in Chennai, which his side won before going down in Visakhapatnam and Cuttack.

Hope's teammate Shimron Hetmyer jumped six places to be at the 19th spot while Nicholas Pooran vaulted 33 places to be at the 30th position in the rankings.

Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 21:14 [IST]
