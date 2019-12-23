ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma end 2019 as No.1 and No.2 ranked batsmen

While Kohli has 887 points to his name, Rohit is 14 points behind his teammate with 873 points.

Rohit Sharma, who was awarded the man of the series against West Indies in the ODIs, amassed 2,442 runs across formats in 2019. The Mumbaikar also leapfrogged Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs as an opener in a calendar year across formats.

Earlier on Sunday, India chased down 316 to win the three-match ODI series against the West Indies 2-1 in Cuttack as Rohit contributed with a valiant 63.

Meanwhile, Windies opener Shai Hope also made it to the top 10 of the rankings after showing fine form in the three-match series against India.

The wicketkeeper-batsman gained five places to reach the ninth position after scoring 222 runs in the series including an unbeaten 102 in the opening match in Chennai, which his side won before going down in Visakhapatnam and Cuttack.

Hope's teammate Shimron Hetmyer jumped six places to be at the 19th spot while Nicholas Pooran vaulted 33 places to be at the 30th position in the rankings.