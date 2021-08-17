ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam, Kieron Pollard and Eoin Morgan react over schedule

Babar Azam, Pakistan Captain
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is looking forward to opening their campaign and said his side will feel at home in UAE conditions having played there on a consistent basis.
"For Pakistan, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 is like a home event as the UAE has been our venue for more than a decade. We have not only nurtured our talent and developed our side in the UAE but have also beaten the top sides in these conditions to peak to number-one in the ICC T20I Team Rankings," he said.
"All the players are excited, motivated, and enthusiastic, and view this tournament as an opportunity to showcase our prowess and re-establish our superiority in the shortest format of the game in conditions that suit us best."
Kieron Pollard, WI captain
West Indies captain Kieron Pollard is eager to defend their 2016 title, which they won by beating England in a pulsating final at the Eden Gardens with Carlos Brathwaite blasting four consecutive sixes in the last over to turn the tables.
"We have a particularly interesting Super 12 group, which sees us come up against Australia, England and South Africa. We can't wait to get started! West Indian cricketers have always played an exciting brand of cricket and I am sure our fans in the Caribbean and all over the world are highly anticipating seeing us in action," he said.
Eoin Morgan, England Captain
England captain Eoin Morgan expects the T20 World Cup to be a closely contested event.
"The standard of T20 cricket around the world is improving exponentially and every nation has a chance of becoming World Champions. It should be one of the closest and most competitive world tournaments to date and we can't wait to get started."