T20 World Cup 2022: From Suryakumar Yadav to Tim David to Maxwell; most destructive batters to watch out for

In order to succeed in a global competition, teams would need some of their top-order batters to score at a rapid rate and for that to happen, every team would need power hitters in their ranks.

And the T20 World Cup 2022 is packed full of such fast-paced hitters, batters who are capable of taking games out of the reach of the opposition in little more than the blink of an eye.

Here we take a look at the most explosive batters set to feature at the tournament, based on their career strike rates (at the time of writing) in T20Is.

Suryakumar Yadav, India: T20I strike rate: 176.81

India's late-blooming middle-order batter is currently in a league of his own when it comes to the rate of scoring. Known as India's Mr 360 due to his ability to hit all around the park, SKY has scored at an eye-watering rate of 176.81 across his 34 T20I appearances.

But the thing that makes the 32-year-old right-handed batter a force to reckon with is that he manages to combine that pace of scoring with an impressively high average of 38.70.

Jimmy Neesham, New Zealand: T20I strike rate: 163.65

The New Zealand all-rounder is one of the most destructive finishers in the world in the shortest format. His 635 career runs in T20Is have come at a strike rate of 163.65 in 53 matches. Neesham can deliver that power on the big stage. It was his remarkable assault of 27 from 11 balls that helped the Kiwis stun England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Finn Allen, New Zealand: T20I strike rate: 161.72

Another New Zealander is up next but in a very different role. Relative newcomer Finn Allen is most often utilised as an aggressive opening batter, and his 469 T20I runs in 18 matches to date have come at a blistering pace.

The 23-year-old looks for boundaries and maximums right from the off and will be eyeing a fast start for the Kiwis during the Super 12 stage.

Tim David, Australia: T20I strike rate: 160.08

One of the most sought-after franchise players in the world, Tim David's explosive performances in domestic leagues and for Singapore have seen him take an unusual route to the Australian national team.

Interestingly, in his short Australian international career so far, his role as a finisher has seen his strike rate actually go up compared to his scoring pace with Singapore, up at 165.95.

Evin Lewis, West Indies: T20I strike rate: 155.51

A spell in the international wilderness is over for Evin Lewis, with the big left-hander set to feature in the top order for West Indies after his recall.

Lewis averages more than two sixes per innings and has hit more maximums than he has fours for West Indies. He will be looking to pepper the stands in Australia, and with a T20I career strike rate of 155.51, you'd be brave to bet against him.

Rilee Rossouw, South Africa: T20I strike rate: 152.87

South Africa have a very powerful top order, and Rilee Rossouw is one of a number of players capable of rapid acceleration on the scoreboard.

The 33-year-old has only played 21 T20 internationals, but in those matches, he has hit 558 runs at an average of 37.20 and with a strike rate of 152.87. Those are world-class numbers in anyone's book. The top-order batter recently smashed an imperious T20I ton against India.

Aiden Markram, South Africa: T20I strike rate: 151.16

The Proteas have another potential star of the tournament high in their batting line-up in the shape of Aiden Markram.

The hugely talented right-hander has also had a brilliant start to his T20I career, racking up 780 runs in 26 matches. That means his average is over 40, but with those runs also coming at an impressive lick, 151.16 runs per 100 balls.

Glenn Maxwell, Australia: T20I strike rate: 150.40

Australia's middle-order star has been one of the most dangerous T20 batters in the world for the best part of a decade.

Yet his high volume of appearances for Australia (94 T20Is) hasn't resulted in a decreased strike rate, with Maxwell still rollicking along at 150.40 runs per 100 balls over the course of his career. If the hosts are to defend their title, Maxwell will surely play a huge part.