Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Adaptability will be key for teams: Eoin Morgan

By
England captain Eoin Morgan stresses on the importance of adaptability
England captain Eoin Morgan stresses on the importance of adaptability

London, May 31: Adaptability will be the key at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and England captain Eoin Morgan hailed his side's composure after they fought past South Africa to open their home tournament with a victory at the Oval on Thursday (May 30).

England lost the toss and were forced to bat on a green-tinged surface but South Africa sprung a surprise, selecting leg-spinner Imran Tahir to bowl the first over. He removed Jonny Bairstow off the second ball and from then on England struggled to score as fluently as they have become accustomed to.

Despite that, Ben Stokes (89), Morgan (57), Jason Roy (54) and Joe Root (51) all made half-centuries as they moved towards 311-8, before bowling South Africa out for 207 to complete a 104-run win.

"I think given the nature of the pitch and the way South Africa bowled, we were struggling with our plan A game with the bat for some time and that emphasised how slow the pitch was," said Morgan.

"You could not get away and we could not strike the ball like we would do for our plan A. One of the ways we have improved in the last two years is understanding conditions and we adapted really well here.

"We did not think we had enough runs but we thought we were on par. It is extremely pleasing. I would back us to lose four early wickets and still go at five an over. We have been at 20-5 before and put a reasonable score on the board, fought to the end and believed we can still win. If we lose wickets then we will adapt."

South Africa's run-chase got off to the worst possible start when Hashim Amla retired hurt after being hit on the head and, although he later returned, they lost regular wickets.

Only Quinton de Kock (68) and Rassie van der Dussen (50) made telling contributions, with England's rampant bowling attack smothering their innings - led by the excellent Jofra Archer (3/27).

However, it was a moment in the field which caught the eye as Stokes made an outrageous acrobatic catch to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo off Adil Rashid's bowling.
"He has had a full day out and when he does it is entertaining. We see him do stuff like that in training all the time and you shake your head at it," Morgan said.

"He was at his best today. He misjudged it at the start. He ran in, stopped and I thought it was way over his head and then the leap. I have only seen a catch like that from AB de Villiers before for Bangalore (in the IPL). I don't know to describe it, it was unbelievable."

More EOIN MORGAN News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 2 - May 31 2019, 03:00 PM
West Indies
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 10:23 [IST]
Other articles published on May 31, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue