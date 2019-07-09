ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni creates huge record, becomes first wicket-keeper to play 350 ODIs

MS Dhoni became second cricketer after cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar to play more than 350 ODI games. Dhoni is playing his 347th ODI for India and has represented Asia XI in 3 games.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Stats

The 38-year-old cricketer has also became the first wicketkeeper to play 350 ODIs. Legendary Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara has played played 360 ODIs for his country, but he has represented the Lankan Lions in 44 ODIs as a batsman. In 350 ODIs, Dhoni has led Team India as the captain in 200 games.

Dhoni has become the 10th cricketer in the world to play 350 ODIs after Tendulkar, who has played the maximum ODIs (463), Mahela Jayawardena(448), Sanath Jayasuriya(445), Kumar Sangakkara (404), Shahid Afridi (398), Inzamam-ul-Haq (378), Ricky Ponting (375), Wasim Akram (356) and Muttiah Muralitharan (350).

Dhoni hasn't had a memorable World Cup with the bat for he has amassed 223 runs in 7 innings and has scrored at a strike rate of 93.3. However, he has been brilliant behind the stumps. In the last league match against Sri Lanka Dhoni has was involved in 4 dismissals (3 catches, 1 stumping). He has effected most stumpings in List A cricket.