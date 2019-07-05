Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan out of semi-final race, New Zealand become last team to qualify

By
London, July 5: Pakistan's faintest hopes of making it to semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 came to an end soon after Bangladesh started batting in the final league match between the two teams Friday (July 5) at the Lord's.

With Pakistan's getting knocked out, New Zealand were guaranteed the last semi-final spot with Australia, England and India already qualfied.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table | Stats

The ICC Champions Trophy holders needed to beat Bangladesh by a record ODI total of over 300 runs in their final group match, but could only post 315-9.

Bangladesh then made the necessary eight runs to eliminate Pakistan without reply inside two overs, aided by an awful Haris Sohail catch attempt from Soumya Sarkar's edge.

Pakistan can match the Black Caps' tally of 11 points by beating the Tigers, yet they will bow out on net run-rate.

Imam-ul-Haq made 100 off as many balls and Babar Azam (96) broke Javed Miandad's record of 437 runs in a single World Cup after Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss.

1
43686

Those brilliant knocks were in vain, though, and New Zealand will take on Australia or India in the last four next week.

Sarfraz also suffered pain when he was struck on the elbow by a straight drive from Imad Wasim, forcing the Pakistan captain to retire hurt with five overs remaining.

He returned for the final ball of the innings, however, and was keeping as his side were knocked out early in the Bangladesh innings.

