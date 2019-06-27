Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Michael Vaughan and Mark Waugh baffled as Rishabh Pant keeps warming benches

By
ICC World Cup 2019: Michael Vaughan and Mark Waugh baffled as Rishabh Pant keeps warming benches

New Delhi, June 27: Former England captain Michael Vaughan questioned Team India's decision as young India cricketer Rishabh Pant failed to make it to their playing eleven against West Indies in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 league match at Old Trafford.

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss against West Indies and elected to bat first and also informed that they are playing with the same side that featured against Afghanistan last week. Kohli's decision meant all-rounder Vijay Shankar would once again be performing the duties at number four.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table | Stats

However, India's weakness in the middle-order was once against exposed as the Men In Blue looked ineffective against a disciplined bowling effort from the Windies. Shankar was dismissed for 14 while Kedar Jadhav, who walked into the middle at No. 5, too disappointed with his batting as he fall cheaply for 6.

Both Shankar and Jadhav played displayed poor batting skills and gifted their wickets away as they were caught behind the wickets while edging the away going deliveries.

Vaughan took his Twitter handle to express his surprise with Pant - a batsman with X-factor - still waiting for an opportunity while rest of the batsmen continue to disappoint.

"Rishab Pant !!!!!!!!!!!!! How he doesn't get in this team I will never know ...... #CWC19," tweeted Vaughan.

Vaughan's observation was also supported by former Australia batsman Mark Waugh who replied to the former saying, "No idea totally baffling."

India, meanwhile, managed to post 268/7 in 50 overs thanks to fifties from Virat Kohli (72 off 82) and MS Dhoni (56* off 61). Hardik Pandya too played a vital knock of 38-ball 46.

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 34 - June 27 2019, 03:00 PM
West Indies
India
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 268/7 (50.0) vs WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 19:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue