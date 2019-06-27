ICC World Cup 2019: Michael Vaughan and Mark Waugh baffled as Rishabh Pant keeps warming benches

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss against West Indies and elected to bat first and also informed that they are playing with the same side that featured against Afghanistan last week. Kohli's decision meant all-rounder Vijay Shankar would once again be performing the duties at number four.

However, India's weakness in the middle-order was once against exposed as the Men In Blue looked ineffective against a disciplined bowling effort from the Windies. Shankar was dismissed for 14 while Kedar Jadhav, who walked into the middle at No. 5, too disappointed with his batting as he fall cheaply for 6.

Both Shankar and Jadhav played displayed poor batting skills and gifted their wickets away as they were caught behind the wickets while edging the away going deliveries.

Vaughan took his Twitter handle to express his surprise with Pant - a batsman with X-factor - still waiting for an opportunity while rest of the batsmen continue to disappoint.

"Rishab Pant !!!!!!!!!!!!! How he doesn't get in this team I will never know ...... #CWC19," tweeted Vaughan.

Vaughan's observation was also supported by former Australia batsman Mark Waugh who replied to the former saying, "No idea totally baffling."

India, meanwhile, managed to post 268/7 in 50 overs thanks to fifties from Virat Kohli (72 off 82) and MS Dhoni (56* off 61). Hardik Pandya too played a vital knock of 38-ball 46.