Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup: Sri Lanka to carry on wearing 'lucky' yellow World Cup shirts

By Pti
Sri Lanka notched a shocking win over hosts England to revive their semifinal hopes
Sri Lanka notched a shocking win over hosts England to revive their semifinal hopes

Manchester, June 26: Sri Lanka will stick with the yellow shirts they wore in their victory against England as a World Cup lucky charm after getting approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

ICC Cricket World Cup Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Dimuth Karunaratne's side revived their flagging campaign by upsetting the hosts at Headingley to blow the race for the semi-finals wide open.

Sri Lanka, whose first-choice shirts are predominantly dark blue, will wear their alternative yellow kit in the team's remaining three group games. "We approved Sri Lanka's request to carry on wearing yellow as the colour," an International Cricket Council spokesman told AFP.

"Every team chose an alternate colour prior to the start of the tournament."

The 1996 champions next play South Africa, who cannot reach the semi-finals, on Friday in the first of their final three league matches in the 10-team competition, with games against the West Indies and India to follow. Defending champions Australia have already qualified for the last four, with India and New Zealand also closing in.

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 33 - June 26 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Chris Gayle, an original super star
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 20:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue