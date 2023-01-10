'In-form batters Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan deserve a spot in India ODI 11,' claim Gambhir, Manjrekar

The team management decided to sideline two in-form limited-overs batters i.e. Ishan Kishan - who slammed a double hundred in the last ODI which the Men in Blue played in Bangladesh - and Suryakumar Yadav - who notched up a ton in the 3rd T20I.

Both Kishan and Yadav have been doing exceedingly well in the white-ball format but Gill and Rahul were given preference. While Gill has been doing well lately, Rahul's recent form with the bat has been a concern. The Karnataka cricketer is playing the game as a wicketkeeper-batter in the opening one-dayer.

Exclusive: 'Ishan Kishan best candidate to replace injured Rishabh Pant in Team India,' says Maninder Singh

Surprised by India captain Rohit and coach Rahul Dravid's decision, former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Sanjay Manjrekar shared their opinion while commentating on Star Sports - the official broadcasters of the bilateral series.

Gambhir - the former India opener - claimed Gill certainly deserved a spot in the playing eleven but you cannot sideline the in-form players like Surya and Kishan.

"Shubman Gill has done well to get a spot in the playing eleven but you cannot ignore players like Suryakumar Yadav. Surya has been in phenomenal form in the white-ball format lately and you need to make full use of the purple patch of a player. Ishan Kishan has been left out despite slamming a double ton in the previous ODI, he should have also been rewarded," Gambhir said.

Gambhir also cited the example of Karun Nair, who became only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to slam a triple century in Test Cricket but didn't get many chances in the squad.

Former India batter, Sanjay Manjrekar also agreed with Gambhir's opinion and claimed Suryakumar should have been included in the first ODI.

"I think Suryakumar Yadav deserves a spot in the ODI side. But talking about Karun Nair, he did get some chance in the Test side. But with Kishan and Surya, it's surprising to see. But that also highlights the stiff level of competition on this Indian side.

"If you look at even Sanju Samson, who did well against South Africa at home, isn't even considered in the squad. So, I would reckon it is a good selection headache for the team management," Manjrekar added further.