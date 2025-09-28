IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Will Replace Hardik Pandya If He Fails To Recover From Cramps?

Cricket IND vs PAK Head To Head Record, Stats & Results in Dubai International Stadium, Dubai Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final, Match 19
Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025

IND vs PAK Head To Head: India and Pakistan are set to clash in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28 - their first-ever meeting in the tournament's decider and the third encounter this season.

Unbeaten so far, India head into the summit clash with Abhishek Sharma as the leading scorer and Kuldeep Yadav as the top wicket-taker, aiming for a record ninth crown. Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, have had an up-and-down run, losing twice to India, but will look to rally together and finally break their rivals' dominance to claim a third title.

IND vs PAK Head to Head Record in T20Is

India and Pakistan have clashed 15 times in T20 internationals, with India dominating the rivalry by winning 12 of those games, while Pakistan has managed to come out on top only on three occasions.

IND vs PAK Pitch Report- Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium often rewards batters who settle in and take their time before shifting gears to put up substantial totals. Early in the innings, the new ball tends to swing, testing the concentration of the top order. Bowlers can make an impact during this phase, but as conditions settle, both seamers and spinners need accuracy and control to restrict runs and force mistakes. Given the possibility of dew in the latter half, chasing is usually considered the smarter option at this ground.

IND Record At Dubai International Stadium

India have competed in 13 T20Is at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai and have won on 9 occasions and lost a total of 4 matches.

PAK Record At Dubai International Stadium

Pakistan, on the other hand have played 34 T20Is at this very venue and have won 17 times, while losing 16 and only one match ended in a tie.

IND vs PAK Head-To-Head At Dubai International Stadium

India hold a narrow 3-2 edge over Pakistan in head-to-head T20Is at this very venue in Dubai.

Dubai International Stadium Records and Stats in T20Is

Total Matches: 120

Matches Won Batting First: 55

Matches Won Batting Second: 63

Matches Won by Toss Winners: 58 (58.00%)

Matches Won by Toss Losers: 43 (42.57%)

Average 1st Innings Total: 140

Highest Team Total 212/2 - India vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022)

Lowest Team Total 55/10 - West Indies vs England (23 Oct 2021)

Highest Successful Run Chase 184/8 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (1 Sep 2022)

Highest Individual Score 122* - Virat Kohli (India) vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022)

Best Bowling Figures 5/4 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022)