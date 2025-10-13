South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch SA Women vs BAN Women Match 14 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Cricket IND vs WI 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj Tops 2025 Test Bowling Charts After Dismissing Shai Hope in Delhi By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 15:39 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj continues to shine in red-ball cricket, adding another milestone to his name during the ongoing second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. The right-arm quick dismissed centurion Shai Hope on the fifth delivery of the 84th over, breaking through his defence to claim his second wicket of the innings.

Hope's gritty knock of 103 from 214 balls was the backbone of the West Indies innings, but his dismissal helped Siraj strengthen India's grip on the match.

With that wicket, Siraj took his tally to 37 wickets in 2025, making him the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket this year. Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani trails closely behind with 36 wickets from nine matches, while Siraj reached his mark in just his 15th innings of the year. The Hyderabad-born pacer has been in top form throughout the season, having already bagged 23 wickets in five Tests against England earlier this year.

Siraj's consistency has been one of the key factors behind India's strong performances in the longest format. In the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, he picked up seven wickets in total-four in the first innings and three in the second. In Delhi, he contributed with a wicket in the first innings before producing another incisive spell in the second.

Among Indian bowlers, Siraj currently leads the 2025 wicket charts, followed by Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, and Ravindra Jadeja. When considering performances across all formats this year, Siraj stands 13th overall with his 37 Test wickets. Muzarabani again leads that list with 57 wickets across formats, while New Zealand's Matt Henry (53) and Bahrain's Rizwan Butt (50 in T20Is) follow closely behind.

Meanwhile, spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also enjoyed a stellar year, taking 35 wickets from 16 matches. His five-wicket haul (5/82) in the first innings of the ongoing Test further underlined his value to the side. The left-arm wrist spinner was instrumental in India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph, claiming 17 wickets in seven matches.

With both Siraj and Kuldeep firing on all cylinders, India's bowling unit looks formidable as the 2025 season heads into its final stretch.