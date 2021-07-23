'India can pick two more international teams and win any competition in the world,' asserts Hardik Pandya

Pandya - who is amongst the senior members of the second-string Indian side picked up for the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka - before the start of the third and final ODI in Colombo spoke about his role in the current, as well as in the main side. Praising the rich talent pool of cricketers India possess, the Baroda cricketer claimed the selectors can pick two more competitive international sides which can win any competition in the world.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan elects to bat as 5 players make debut; 6 changes for tourists

"Our roles are very clear, even in the main team. With the kind of talent, the Indian team posses right now, I think we can pick two more teams and win any competition in the world."

Talking about his performance on the tour so far, Pandya said he keeps learning from the mistakes and evolve not just as a cricketer but also as a human being.

"I understand that in life you have to keep growing. As a cricketer and a person, you need to keep growing. My process is just growing as a human being. You tend to make mistakes, you fail, but I like to celebrate my failures. I like to celebrate my bad days, it is a part of the sport and it teaches you a lot of things. I like to remember it," Pandya stated.

When asked about his love for body tattoos and if there's any competition between him and his fellow India and Mumbai Indians' teammate Suryakumar Yadav, Pandya said, "With Surya and me, it is not even a competition with tattoos, we both love it."

Talking about his fitness and form, Pandya said, "I am hundred per cent (fit), it's just about game time. The more I play, the more I'll get better."