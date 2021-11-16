India's comeback man Yuzvendra Chahal pledges to control flow of runs and take wickets against New Zealand

Chahal has been a force to reckon with for India in the white-ball format and has been a match-winner for the team. After getting included in the national side, the Haryana spinner claimed he'll once again aim to choke the flow of runs against the Blackcaps.

Speaking to TimesofIndia.com the wrist-spinner said, "I am very excited (about making a T20I comeback). You always love being on the field and when the call came, I was so happy. Playing for India is a big thing and can't be expressed in words. So, I am really happy as well as excited to be back. I will do what I have been doing - controlling the flow of runs and taking many wickets for my team as possible. I will try my level best to win this series for my team. I am confident that we will win the series."

When asked about the excitement about playing under the leadership of new India captain Rohit Sharma, Chahal said, "I have played three series under Rohit bhaiya. I have known him for many years. I started my IPL career with Mumbai Indians and I got to spend a lot of time with him. I share a very good bond with him. The bond I share with Rohit bhaiya is similar to the one I have with Virat bhaiya."

Speaking about what is common and different between the two captains - Rohit and Virat, Chahal said, "The best and similar quality in Rohit and Virat is that they give freedom to the bowlers when they bowl. They always say - tujhe pata hai kya karna hai, jaake ball daal usko (you know what you have to do, bowl accordingly to the batsman). I don't think there would be any change. Virat and Rohit as captains are the same. They both back youngsters and give us freedom," Chahal added further.