India tour of England 2021: Team India's warm-up game opposition, starting date, venue, timing, where to watch

The BCCI had requested England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to make arrangements for Kohli and his band's practice match after many attributed Team India's defeat against New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final to lack of match practice. India's rusty show both with the bat, as well as the ball, prompted the board to organise a warm-up game.

Date, Venue, Timing:

The three-day tour game at Emirates Riverside in Durham will be held between July 20 and 22. The match will begin at 4:30 PM (IST) daily.

Where to watch?

The match will be streamed live on YouTube via Durham Cricket TV.

What will be County Championship XI's team composition?

However, it remains to be seen what kind of opposition Team India gets to play in the warm-up game against the County Championship XI. A team could be announced by the end of this week.

R Ashwin warms up nicely

Meanwhile, senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin started warming up for the Test series by picking up seven wickets in County Championship while playing for Surrey. The off-spinner's figures of 6 for 27 helped Surrey restrict Somerset to a paltry 69 in the second innings.

Virat Kohli admitted to the need for a warm up game:

After the WTC final against New Zealand, Kohli had said his side wanted first-class games ahead of the series against England, but they have not been given that. With the team wanting to test themselves in a practice game rather than two intra-squad games before the series gets underway, the BCCI spoke to the ECB and the same has been worked out.

The warm-up game will begin once the Indian side is back from the short break it was given after the WTC final. The August 4 start of the Test series versus England kicks off India's WTC campaign for the 2021-23 season.

WTC 2021-23 points distribution rule:

The ICC on Wednesday (July 14) also officially confirmed that teams will be awarded standardised 12 points for a win, four for a draw, and six for a tie during the second cycle. The ICC further said that percentage of points won will be used to determine the standings.

Earlier, each Test series carried a value of 120 points which led to certain inequality in the table as a team winning a Test in a two-match series got 60 points compared to five-game series where a Test win is valued at 24 points.