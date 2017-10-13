India Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Match abandoned due to wet outfield in Hyderabad; series drawn

Hyderabad, Oct 13: The third and deciding Twenty20 international match between India and Australia was abandoned to the wet outfield in Hyderabad here on Friday (October 13).

The condition of the outfield was too bad for the match to be held and the series between the two teams ended in a draw at the Hyderabad Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday (October 13).

Series schedule

The umpires inspected the field at 7:00 PM and later at 8:00 PM before taking a decision to call off the match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Consistent rain in the Telangana capital forced the ground authorities to put covers on the pitch.

Team India are itching to bounce back from the thrashing they received in Guwahati when they take on Australia in the series-decider.

India had a forgettable day at the Baraspara Stadium in all departments after they lost the toss.

The home batsmen were found wanting against the swinging ball with rookie Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff doing the bulk of the damage.

Captain Virat Kohli was out for a rare duck and he, along with the rest of the batting line-up, would be eager to make amends.

India's new ball bowlers did alright but wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were taken to the cleaners by Moises Henriques and Travis Head, who shared a match-winning partnership of 109.

Australia, on the other hand, would be hoping to repeat their performance at Guwahati at their stand-in skipper David Warner's second home. Warner leads the IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad on this venue and he would be getting a fair amount of support from the crowd.

However, a maximum cheer would still be reserved for India skipper Virat Kohli and his predecessor MS Dhoni.