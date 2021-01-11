India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 5: Rishabh Pant-Cheteshwar Pujara's century stand headlines morning session

Having lost Rahane early at the start of play on the final day of the Sydney Test, the Indian team management surprised all by promoting Rishabh Pant over Hanuma Vihari in the fourth innings. Rahane was dismissed by Nathan Lyon for 4 after getting caught at short-leg by Matthew Wade while defending the spinner as Indians lost their third wicket of their final innings.

Pujara (41 not out off 147 deliveries) and Pant (73 not out off 97 balls) complemented each other brilliantly as 103 runs were scored in the first session. Pant - who was dropped a couple of times in his innings by Pat Cummins - played an aggressive brand of cricket and slammed his fifty in no time.

Indian cricket team resumed the day's play from 103/2 after losing their openers following a good start in their final innings in the third session on day four. Rohit Sharma (52) and Shubman Gill (31) put 71 runs for the first wicket but they were dismissed by Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood as the tourists fell gasping. Pujara (9*) and Rahane (4*) were the overnight batsmen for India.

Resuming the day's play and chasing a mammoth 407-run target and still 306 runs behind the total, India were dealt with a massive blow when captain Rahane fell without adding a single run to his overnight total and it seemed the Aussies will once again come back strongly to trigger a batting collapse but Pant's counter-attacking knock ensured a gripping first session on the final day.

The talented left-handed batsman smashed eight boundaries and three sixes in his stay at the crease, while Pujara - on the other hand - kept meditating at his end and frustrated the host bowlers.

Going into the mid-session, India still need 201 runs to win and 60 overs still to be bowled. With the second new ball due after 10 overs, Australians would be looking to come back strongly and rattle India's out of form middle-order in next session.