India Vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4, Live Updates: Rain, bad light delays start of play in Sydney

Sydney, Jan 5: India would be looking to push Australia further on the backfoot as they march towards a big victory on Day four of Sydney Test here on Sunday (January 6). Australia were lucky on the third day as rain washed out the play to offer the hosts some relief on day three of the Test match.

Australia battled to 236-6 - in response to India's 622-7 declared - when the match was halted due to bad light and wet weather just before 4:30 pm local time at the SCG on Saturday (January 5).

The third day was eventually abandoned shortly afterwards, with the beleaguered Australians still 386 runs behind as Peter Handscomb (28 not out) and Pat Cummins (25no) tried to put up a fight.

It was another day of dominance from India, who are seeking their first Test series victory in Australia having already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja troubled Australia and exploited the third day's pitch which was still a batting-friendly surface.

Resuming their innings from the overnight total of 24 without loss, the openers Usman Khawaja (27) and Marcus Harris (79) laid a solid foundation but the hosts squandered the advantage to give the visitors another opportunity to make a comeback.

