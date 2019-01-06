Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India Vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4, Live Updates: Rain, bad light delays start of play in Sydney

Live Blog
By

India Vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4, Live Updates: Rain, bad light delays start of play in Sydney
Image Courtesy: BCCI

Sydney, Jan 5: India would be looking to push Australia further on the backfoot as they march towards a big victory on Day four of Sydney Test here on Sunday (January 6). Australia were lucky on the third day as rain washed out the play to offer the hosts some relief on day three of the Test match.

Australia battled to 236-6 - in response to India's 622-7 declared - when the match was halted due to bad light and wet weather just before 4:30 pm local time at the SCG on Saturday (January 5).

The third day was eventually abandoned shortly afterwards, with the beleaguered Australians still 386 runs behind as Peter Handscomb (28 not out) and Pat Cummins (25no) tried to put up a fight.

Day 3: As it happened

It was another day of dominance from India, who are seeking their first Test series victory in Australia having already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

1
43626

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja troubled Australia and exploited the third day's pitch which was still a batting-friendly surface.

Resuming their innings from the overnight total of 24 without loss, the openers Usman Khawaja (27) and Marcus Harris (79) laid a solid foundation but the hosts squandered the advantage to give the visitors another opportunity to make a comeback.

Here are the live updates from the Day 4:

06:18 am

Pujara-Kohli have entered an elite club of Indian greats!

06:16 am

India have had a 50-50 win/draw record overseas, after posting 600 runs on the board.

05:58 am

Sanjay Manjrekar counters the Australian Point of View!

05:57 am

When a total of 150 overs were bowled at SCG in 2016 as rain washed the game away!

05:48 am

Dean Jones highlights the problem with Australia not producing good batsmen.

05:30 am

Australian Point of View! Why Indian batsmen have dominated this series.

05:27 am

Update! Covers are back again as the rain is back. This means the play will not start at 5:30 AM.

05:14 am

Good news: Day's play will start at 5:30 AM if there is no further rain.

04:55 am

Pant and Pujara are doing the 'honours at the SCG board'.

04:54 am

Here's what the Cheteshwar Pujara is having some batting practice on the ground.

04:53 am

Welcome to the live updates on Day 4 of the SCG Test! Wet outfield and bad light has delayed the early start we were going to have today.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: HUE 2 - 1 BET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 4:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue