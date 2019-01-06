India Vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4, Live Updates: Rain, bad light delays start of play in Sydney

Sydney, Jan 5: India would be looking to push Australia further on the backfoot as they march towards a big victory on Day four of Sydney Test here on Sunday (January 6). Australia were lucky on the third day as rain washed out the play to offer the hosts some relief on day three of the Test match.
Australia battled to 236-6 - in response to India's 622-7 declared - when the match was halted due to bad light and wet weather just before 4:30 pm local time at the SCG on Saturday (January 5).
The third day was eventually abandoned shortly afterwards, with the beleaguered Australians still 386 runs behind as Peter Handscomb (28 not out) and Pat Cummins (25no) tried to put up a fight.
It was another day of dominance from India, who are seeking their first Test series victory in Australia having already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja troubled Australia and exploited the third day's pitch which was still a batting-friendly surface.
Resuming their innings from the overnight total of 24 without loss, the openers Usman Khawaja (27) and Marcus Harris (79) laid a solid foundation but the hosts squandered the advantage to give the visitors another opportunity to make a comeback.
Here are the live updates from the Day 4:
Pujara-Kohli have entered an elite club of Indian greats!
India now have five great batsmen with 5000 Test runs averaging over 50:— Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) January 6, 2019
VKohli, 6590, 54.02
STendulkar 15921, 53.79
RDravid 13265, 52.64
CPujara 5426, 51.19
SGavaskar 10122, 51.12
India have had a 50-50 win/draw record overseas, after posting 600 runs on the board.
India before the Sydney Test match— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 6, 2019
600+ totals: 31 times
Won: 17, Drawn: 14
in away Tests
600+ totals: 12 times
Won: 6, Drawn: 6#AusvInd#AusvsInd
Sanjay Manjrekar counters the Australian Point of View!
When Australia was thrashing India even then FC averages of Indian batsmen were better than Australian batsman. So this is not the right indicator. https://t.co/BpOmZDMZOZ— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 6, 2019
When a total of 150 overs were bowled at SCG in 2016 as rain washed the game away!
The Jan 2016 Test at SCG #AusvWI— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 5, 2019
1st day: 75 overs (rain)
2nd day: 11.2 overs (rain)
3rd day: no play (rain)
4th day: no play (rain)
5th day: 63.5 overs (rain)
Total overs: 150.1 overs#AusvInd#AusvsInd
Dean Jones highlights the problem with Australia not producing good batsmen.
Problem in Australia is that Kids are not allowed to make 100’s at a young age ... #30retired #50retired https://t.co/xAlPoasnGb— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) January 6, 2019
Australian Point of View! Why Indian batsmen have dominated this series.
Based on first class records, India's batting dominance in this series should not have come as a surprise. Before the start of the series only one Indian batsman had a lower first class average than the Australian batsman with the highest first class average. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/CTQNAHd44Q— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) January 5, 2019
Update! Covers are back again as the rain is back. This means the play will not start at 5:30 AM.
Good news: Day's play will start at 5:30 AM if there is no further rain.
Update: The covers are off. The umpires have done their inspection. If there is no further rain, play will commence at 11:00AM (local) #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/s2bOQWBbAf— BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2019
Pant and Pujara are doing the 'honours at the SCG board'.
On the Board and with signatures - @cheteshwar1 & @RishabPant777 do the "Honours" at the SCG #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QPBbuCCNxs— BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2019
Here's what the Cheteshwar Pujara is having some batting practice on the ground.
Just can't get enough of his bat, can he? @cheteshwar1 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UyfsEJU8aQ— BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2019
Welcome to the live updates on Day 4 of the SCG Test! Wet outfield and bad light has delayed the early start we were going to have today.
