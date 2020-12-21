India vs Australia: Under fire Prithvi Shaw posts a cryptic message after horror show in Adelaide Test

The youngster's technique has come under scrutiny after he was dismissed for a duck and 4 in the first and second innings, respectively. Shaw was dismissed in almost similar fashion both the innings giving the Australians just the kind of start they needed.

Shaw's disappointing show in both the innings gave enough fodder to the critics to slam the Mumbai cricketer and even questioned his spot in the playing eleven. The experts also questioned captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri for picking the youngster ahead of experienced KL Rahul. Many even suggested that Shubman Gill would have been a better choice than Shaw.

Meanwhile, the right-handed batsman from Mumbai cricketer who is facing criticism from all sides took to his social media handle and shared a cryptic message.

"If sometimes people demotivate you for something you try to do, that means you can do that but they can't," read the message that Shaw posted.

Earlier in the day, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer in a cryptic tweet asked Ajinkya Rahane - who will be leading Team India in the absence of regular captain Kohli - to include Gill and KL Rahul in the playing XI in the second Test match, starting (Saturday) December 26.

Speculations are rife that Shaw is likely to be replaced with either KL Rahul or Shubman Gill. Rahul is going through a purple patch in his career and including him in the middle-order would certainly strengthen the batting line-up which failed big time in Adelaide.

Meanwhile, former India chief selector MSK Prasad backed Hanuma Vihari to bat at number four in the absence of Kohli in the remainder of the series against Australia. Kohli - who led India in the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide last week - will leave for home to be with his wife Anushka Sharma as they welcome their first child. Shaw could be one of the players who could lose his spot in the upcoming match.