Shane Warne criticised for ugly commentary, suggests the bowler to "try to rip Pujara’s helmet off" at Gabba

While doing commentary on day five of the fourth Test match between India and Australia, Warne crossed the line as he got too excited when Cheteshwar Pujara was tried to leave the short-pitched bouncer from Josh Hazlewood. It was during that delivery when the former Aussie spinner could be heard suggesting the bowler to "rip that helmet off".

Hey @FoxCricket . How can you let shane warne talk this rubbish.

Warnie : try to rip the helmet off. pic.twitter.com/VDoX6rorgl — NITISH BASSI (@NitishBassi) January 19, 2021

Warne - who seemed livid in the commentary box with Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon's fielding placements and strategy against Pujara - was criticised by fans on social media.

After Shane Warne spent 3 overs having a meltdown over Nathan Lyon’s field and tactics, Kerry O’Keefe spent 60 seconds explaining why Lyon bowls the way he does, with enough insight to suggest he has spoke with Lyon or those close to him. It was excellent. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tckURxi1yw — Andrew Donnison (@Donno79) January 19, 2021

The right-handed India batsman suffered body blows on multiple occasions in his stay at the crease as Aussie pacers persisted with short-pitched bouncers to rattle him.

Is Shane Warne shamelessly lying in booth or he can't understand Australian accent, later is highly unlikely.



No way Josh Hazlewood asked Pujara, "are you alright?" 😂#INDvAUS #AUSvINDtest #Gabba pic.twitter.com/plOKeyTaBg — Mukul Jain (@iam_mukul_jain) January 19, 2021

Pujara was twice hit on the helmet as he was surprised by the unevenness of the pitch. The physio had to rush into the middle and check the batsman for any concussion as per the standard operating procedures.

Lowest scores by an Indian after 100 balls faced in a Test innings this century:



Hanuma Vihari 6* (100) v AUS 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara 11* (100) v AUS 2021

Rahul Dravid 16* (100) v AUS 2004

Rahul Dravid 16* (100) v AUS 2007

Cheteshwar Pujara 16* (100) v AUS 2021#AUSvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 19, 2021

Pujara was also hit on his finger while blocking a thunderbolt from Hazlewood and the Saurashtra batsman looked seething in pain. The physio once again came into the middle to treat the batsman and relieve him of his pain.

Meanwhile, Pujara scored 43* off 168 deliveries as India reached 183/3 at the tea break on the final day. India still need 145 runs to win the game as they chase an improbable 328 on the fifth day. They have 37 overs and seven wickets in hand.