Shane Warne criticised for ugly commentary, suggests the bowler to "try to rip Pujara’s helmet off" at Gabba

New Delhi, Jan 19: Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne came under fire on social media for his remarks in the commentary box on Tuesday (January 19).
While doing commentary on day five of the fourth Test match between India and Australia, Warne crossed the line as he got too excited when Cheteshwar Pujara was tried to leave the short-pitched bouncer from Josh Hazlewood. It was during that delivery when the former Aussie spinner could be heard suggesting the bowler to "rip that helmet off".
Hey @FoxCricket . How can you let shane warne talk this rubbish.— NITISH BASSI (@NitishBassi) January 19, 2021
Warnie : try to rip the helmet off. pic.twitter.com/VDoX6rorgl
Warne - who seemed livid in the commentary box with Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon's fielding placements and strategy against Pujara - was criticised by fans on social media.
After Shane Warne spent 3 overs having a meltdown over Nathan Lyon’s field and tactics, Kerry O’Keefe spent 60 seconds explaining why Lyon bowls the way he does, with enough insight to suggest he has spoke with Lyon or those close to him. It was excellent. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tckURxi1yw— Andrew Donnison (@Donno79) January 19, 2021
The right-handed India batsman suffered body blows on multiple occasions in his stay at the crease as Aussie pacers persisted with short-pitched bouncers to rattle him.
Is Shane Warne shamelessly lying in booth or he can't understand Australian accent, later is highly unlikely.— Mukul Jain (@iam_mukul_jain) January 19, 2021
No way Josh Hazlewood asked Pujara, "are you alright?" 😂#INDvAUS #AUSvINDtest #Gabba pic.twitter.com/plOKeyTaBg
Pujara was twice hit on the helmet as he was surprised by the unevenness of the pitch. The physio had to rush into the middle and check the batsman for any concussion as per the standard operating procedures.
Lowest scores by an Indian after 100 balls faced in a Test innings this century:— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 19, 2021
Hanuma Vihari 6* (100) v AUS 2021
Cheteshwar Pujara 11* (100) v AUS 2021
Rahul Dravid 16* (100) v AUS 2004
Rahul Dravid 16* (100) v AUS 2007
Cheteshwar Pujara 16* (100) v AUS 2021#AUSvIND
Pujara was also hit on his finger while blocking a thunderbolt from Hazlewood and the Saurashtra batsman looked seething in pain. The physio once again came into the middle to treat the batsman and relieve him of his pain.
Meanwhile, Pujara scored 43* off 168 deliveries as India reached 183/3 at the tea break on the final day. India still need 145 runs to win the game as they chase an improbable 328 on the fifth day. They have 37 overs and seven wickets in hand.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.