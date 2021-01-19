Cricket
Shane Warne criticised for ugly commentary, suggests the bowler to "try to rip Pujara’s helmet off" at Gabba

By

New Delhi, Jan 19: Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne came under fire on social media for his remarks in the commentary box on Tuesday (January 19).

While doing commentary on day five of the fourth Test match between India and Australia, Warne crossed the line as he got too excited when Cheteshwar Pujara was tried to leave the short-pitched bouncer from Josh Hazlewood. It was during that delivery when the former Aussie spinner could be heard suggesting the bowler to "rip that helmet off".

Warne - who seemed livid in the commentary box with Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon's fielding placements and strategy against Pujara - was criticised by fans on social media.

The right-handed India batsman suffered body blows on multiple occasions in his stay at the crease as Aussie pacers persisted with short-pitched bouncers to rattle him.

Pujara was twice hit on the helmet as he was surprised by the unevenness of the pitch. The physio had to rush into the middle and check the batsman for any concussion as per the standard operating procedures.

Pujara was also hit on his finger while blocking a thunderbolt from Hazlewood and the Saurashtra batsman looked seething in pain. The physio once again came into the middle to treat the batsman and relieve him of his pain.

Meanwhile, Pujara scored 43* off 168 deliveries as India reached 183/3 at the tea break on the final day. India still need 145 runs to win the game as they chase an improbable 328 on the fifth day. They have 37 overs and seven wickets in hand.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 10:42 [IST]
